NEWBURYPORT — City officials climbed into a Toyota Sienna parked outside the Senior/Community Center on Thursday morning officially kicking off the city's new waterfront shuttle service in style.
"This is a great way to enjoy some of this beautiful fall whether on the boardwalk," Mayor Sean Reardon, who was one of the passengers, said. "All you need to do is go into the senior center, sign up ahead of time and take a ride."
The $6 million first phase of the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project has forced the temporary closure of more than 250 parking spots, down by the waterfront boardwalk, and it has also left many seniors without a place to park.
Looking to get retirees back to their local traditions, Reardon established the free waterfront shuttle program that is being run by the Council on Aging.
Residents can park at the High Street center each Thursday at 10 a.m., take the shuttle down to the boardwalk and hitch a ride back at around noon. A second trip also runs, Thursdays at 2:30 p.m.
Reardon was joined by COA volunteers Tracey Glynn, Dave Volz, Ann Marie Baia and Susan Hammond, as well as transportation director Rosemary Coulombe for the first shuttle trip.
"I just encourage people, if they are worried about finding a spot down by the boardwalk, to park at the Senior Center on a Thursday, get a ride down and be brought back," Reardon said.
The mayor said he also hopes to expand the program to Tuesday mornings as well.
"If there's more demand, we'll add days and times. But, right now, we're running it at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays," Reardon said.
Glynn said the new shuttle is a terrific service that's easy to use and also takes advantage of the Council on Aging's new hybrid min-van.
