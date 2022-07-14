NEWBURYPORT — The Merrimack River Watershed Council offerx a free walking tour Thursday at 1 p.m. starting in Market Square.
The walk will explore a variety of offbeat sites related to Newburyport’s connection to the Merrimack River, such as a prehistoric shell midden, evidence of massive changes caused by the Ice Age, remnants of a long-forgotten shore and wildly shifting seafront, and the site of an unusual riverfront landmark that played a vital role in Newburyport’s founding.
The tour will also look at sites expected to chance dramatically in the near future due to climate change and some of the steps the city is taking to protect itself.
The one-hour tour will be led by John Macone, the council’s policy and education specialist. The tour will continue along the waterfront for about a mile before ending near Joppa Park.
Attendance is limited to 25 people. Register at https://secure.lglforms.com/form.../s/m9x9zaGxas2DMt0xOJs0QA or visit Merrimack.org/events.
