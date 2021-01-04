Wayward llama in Newburyport sparks effort to find its owner 

NEWBURYPORT – The search was on starting Monday around 10 a.m. for the owner of a wandering llama found by a passerby in a field off Hale Street. The city's animal control officer, Kayla Provencher, responded to check out the lost llama but after a check of nearby farms known to house the creatures, the owner was still unknown.
Provencher later posted word on the department's Facebook page that the llama was "being held temporarily at a local farm until we can locate his owners."
