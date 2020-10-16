NEWBURY – A Newburyport District Court judge sentenced a Webster man to six months house arrest Friday after he admitted he sent obscene photos of himself to a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl but turned out to be an undercover Newbury police detective.
Stephen Dery, 60, of 13 Eastern Ave., Webster, was charged last October with sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter. The charges came at the end of a local investigation that began with a tip from an Arizona police detective, according to court records.
After Dery pleaded guilty to both charges, Judge Peter Doyle sentenced him to two-and-a-half years in jail but suspended his sentence for 30 months while on probation.
During that time, Dery must spend six months confined to his home while wearing a tracking bracelet. He was also ordered to register with the Sex Offender Registry Board, undergo mental health evaluations, have no contact with anyone under 18 and to not use social media and other internet platforms.
Derry was released on $10,000 cash bail following his October arraignment in the same courthouse but nearly got thrown back in jail after he was caught handing out candy to children last Halloween from his porch in Webster. At a bail revocation hearing back in Newburyport District Court, Dery's attorney successfully argued that his client should not be held in custody while awaiting trial.
At Friday's plea deal, conducted via video conference, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said Dery was a master manipulator who spent months trying to convince the person he thought was a 14-year-old girl to send him naked photos of herself.
"Trying to wear a 14-year-old down. Thankfully, it was an undercover" police officer, Kennedy said.
According to a report, an Arizona detective called Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski on May 30, 2019, saying he had been chatting with a Webster man who believed the detective was a 14-year-old girl.
During the sexually explicit chats, Dery sent the detective a photo of himself wearing only underwear and then asked for a sexual photo in return.
The Arizona detective gave Wojtkowski Dery’s phone number and asked that he take over.
Wojtkowski first texted Dery on June 3, pretending to be a 14-year-old girl.
During their chats, Dery showed sexual interest, repeatedly asked suggestive questions and asked for explicit photos. Dery eventually began sending Wojtkowski photos of himself, first only in his underwear and then on July 17, an image of his genitals, according to Wojtkowski.
“Dery also acknowledged that other young girls have sent him nude images and that he could get arrested for possessing same,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Wojtkowski eventually sought a warrant for Dery’s arrest.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
