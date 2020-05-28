Wedding postponements due to COVID-19 book up 2021

NEWBURYPORT — Couples planning to tie the knot in the next year or so may have trouble setting the date as 2020 weddings postponed because of the pandemic have booked up 2021.
Linnea Tangorra, who typically works with 15 to 20 couples at a time through her business Tangorra Wedding Planning, said she’s focused on “balance” as her calendar for next year quickly fills up.
“There’s a lot of requests coming in now for next spring weddings that I cannot take because I’m already booked with the weddings that were for this spring,” she said.
The local wedding planner was proactive from the start, though, putting dates on hold for her couples in case they needed to postpone. In March, as local and state officials began implementing social distancing guidelines, Tangorra began working with vendors to discuss options, especially if her couples planning the big day in May or June needed to move their dates.
For all of her couples, Tangorra said vendors were “so wonderfully accommodating” and understanding for the most part of any changes.
“Once it started getting worse and worse, we just transferred everything over,” she said. “The month of April was insane as far as replanning weddings that were already planned.”
Tangorra, who officially started her business about 15 years ago, said her job is and has always been “damage control” and “emotional support” while planning weddings.
“People think wedding planners make things pretty, but it’s not really any of that,” she said. “Florists and designers come in and do that. My job is logistics and managing people’s emotions.”
Tangorra also feels fortunate because she was able to collect unemployment as this is her sole job, while others — who may have other sources of income, regardless of whether it’s enough to pay their bills — may not be so lucky, she said. So, “it was not as big of a hit” for her when a lot of her business was put on hold.
Though Tangorra said she has not yet planned any social distance-style weddings, she does have an outdoor wedding still planned next month. The wedding, which was set to take place at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury, will now just be immediate family for the initial ceremony followed by a bigger celebration hopefully next year, she said.
Other than that, nearly all of her weddings have been shifted to post-summer dates. Most couples were able to keep the same date or weekend they requested, just a year later, Tangorra said.
Amy McLaughlin, a Newburyport-based florist and wedding planner, felt similarly about the impact, saying a lot of her couples have also postponed for a year. She said some have canceled and the ones who were planning for the fall are “very nervous” to see whether COVID-19 will continue to be a problem.
“It’s upsetting for some couples,” she said, adding that people are working with what they have.
“Some couples can’t wait, so they want to make it official when they were planning on making it official,” McLaughlin said, explaining how some are scaling back ceremonies to just photographers and a justice of the peace to keep their date. “They’re just waiting to have the big festivities until it’s safe to do so.”
In terms of her business, McLaughlin is now focusing on flowers primarily, adding that people are sending them more than ever if they can’t be with loved ones.
“Mother’s Day was our busiest day for sure, by far,” she said, with more people sending flowers since they couldn’t visit the maternal figures in their lives on the actual day.
At the local level, Newburyport City Clerk Richard Jones said he is easing back into hosting wedding ceremonies, but all of them are taking place outside in the park across from City Hall.
Jones said the city is not offering anything over Zoom and he could not confirm whether there has been an increase in these smaller-type weddings. For the foreseeable future, these ceremonies are limited to only the couples involved, and each person must wear a mask and stand at least six feet apart.
