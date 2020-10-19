NEWBURYPORT — Greater Newburyport voters came out in droves over the weekend to cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election, with local officials reporting a strong start for in-person voting.
Early voting started Saturday morning in Massachusetts, and runs through Friday, Oct. 30. Voters can also cast ballots by mail.
In Newburyport, City Clerk Richard Jones observed a "robust" start to early voting this weekend, with a line that started forming in the rain outside the Senior Community Center on Saturday at 9 a.m. — an hour before the polls opened — and continued all day, with 303 voters casting their ballots. Jones said Sunday saw another 250 residents coming out to the Senior Center.
He said he is "more than a little concerned" about the lines on election day, especially in Ward 1, where voters will cast ballots at the People's United Methodist Church, a place he said is less than ideal for socially-distant voting.
"That's a small space, so I'm suggesting that people in Ward 1 take advantage of early voting at the Senior Center," said Jones.
Jones said Monday morning that the day's turnout was already looking strong, and that he expects a solid stream of city voters to be coming in throughout the rest of the early voting period.
"I think people are anxious to vote. A lot of people want to vote in person, and don't want to use the mail," he said. "I think all across the country, people are coming out early and voting, and it's no different here."
In Amesbury, City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom said both of the weekend's four-hour early voting slots saw plenty of residents coming through, with 217 ballots cast on Saturday and 184 ballots on Sunday.
Haggstrom said lines were "steady all day," and that there were no issues keeping people socially distanced.
Salisbury Town Clerk Melinda Morrison said 188 voters came in over the weekend, which also had four-hour voting opportunities on both Saturday and Sunday.
"It was a steady stream of voters and we did not have any issues with social distancing," said Morrison in an email on Monday.
In Newburyport, early voting will continue at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., during the following dates and times:
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 am to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
On Election Day, polling places across the state are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Amesbury, Election Day voting takes place at Amesbury High School, 5 Highland St.
Voters can head to the polls for early voting at Amesbury City Hall Auditorium on Friend Street during the following dates and times:
Tuesday, Oct. 20, and Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
Salisbury voters may cast ballots early at Salisbury Town Hall in the Colchester Room, 5 Beach Road, during the following dates and times:
Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Newbury, early voting is at Town Hall, 12 Kent Way, during the following dates and times:
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, and Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Newbury's Election Day voting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the fire station at Firefighter's Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave., for Precinct 1. Voters in Precinct 2 will vote at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
In Georgetown, early voting will take place at the Georgetown Fire Department at 47 Central St.
It will run until Thursday, Oct, 29. Hours will be 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; no early voting on Fridays.
In West Newbury, early voting will take place at the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
It will run through Friday, Oct. 30. Hours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday; noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday; and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
In Groveland, early voting will also run through Friday, Oct. 30, at Town Hall, 183 Main St.
Hours will be Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon; Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
In Merrimac, early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 30, at Town Hall, 25 Green St.
Hours are Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, to Thursday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.
In Rowley, early voting will be held at Town Hall, 139 Main St., through Friday, Oct. 30, at Town Hall, 139 Main St.
Hours are Tuesday, Oct. 20, through Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, from noon to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, from noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Masks are required and social distancing will be exercised.
For early voting locations and times in other communities, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/earlyvotingweb/earlyvotingsearch.aspx.
