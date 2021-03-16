AMESBURY – The weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Amesbury High School for a nine-community collaborative gave as many as 2,400 people a shot in the arm and won praise for its smooth operation.
“It went great,” Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said Monday of the Saturday and Sunday clinics. “Everything went smoothly.”
Although there were a few glitches with registration, the clinic was a success with plenty of volunteers, the mayor reported.
“I think being able to have an accessible clinic in this region of the state is really important,” she said, noting that people were thankful to have a local option.
She anticipates that this site will be helpful in getting local teachers and school personnel vaccinated.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove was on site at AHS over the weekend and said she thought the clinics went very well, too.
"Things went very smoothly," she said Monday. "We received a lot of positive feedback and there were no waits. We are very proud of our operation and we look forward to another weekend."
People were required to make appointments through the state's website (at https://vaccinesignup.mass.gov/#/) which helped cut down on any wait time once they were at the clinic over the weekend.
"I was able to talk to a few people over the weekend and they were very excited," Gove said. "Many of them said that they lived miles away and they were very appreciative. They were thanking us for advocating for them and they said it was very convenient, very well organized and very quick and easy to get out of. It was very rewarding and heartwarming for all of us."
According to Gove, the weekend of vaccination clinics at AHS will go on until further notice.
"This is going to continue until we don't need it anymore," she said. "But it is a heavy lift. We have hundreds of volunteers and nurses, pharmacists and pharmacy techs. We had a pharmacy room that had at least six or eight people in there, pulling doses on Sunday. It is really quite an operation."
Amesbury Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush and West Newbury Health Agent Paul Sevigny, who helped oversee the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative's first weekend of the newly expanded vaccination clinic, said 2,404 patients received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
More than 2,000 hours of volunteer labor went into the Saturday and Sunday daylong clinics.
"This community-driven effort has produced results, and we are hearing some of the most inspiring feedback of our careers from our residents. It has been a big lift to expand our clinics from 300 to 1,200 doses per day, but we have shown that when cities and towns come together we can accomplish great things," Berkenbush said in a press release.
"On a personal note, after all we have collectively been through over the past year, the career personnel and volunteers alike are in incredible spirits, because we feel like we are actually helping bring our residents closer to a return to normal life," the chief said.
Saturday and Sunday represented the seventh and eighth days of the nine-community regional clinic and the first in Amesbury after two clinics at the Newburyport Senior Community Center and four at the Dr. John C. Page School in West Newbury.
Before Saturday, the clinic was running at 103% efficiency, with zero wasted doses. The sessions on Saturday and Sunday continued this run with 2,340 allocated doses received and 2,404 doses actually drawn and injected into patients' arms, for a 103% utilization rate, and no wasted doses.
The doses were drawn by Beverly Hospital pharmacy staff, which Sevigny praised as "a remarkable secret weapon, unseen in a private room as they do their work, they have literally provided the lifeblood of this clinic since the beginning."
The weekend clinic came on the heels of Gov. Charlie Baker's recent announcement that the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative vaccine clinic will be allowed to continue in an expanded role as the first approved regional vaccination site under the state's new guidelines.
"My husband and I both got our first doses, and all I can say is 'wow,'" said Byfield resident Tracy Tullercash. "Kudos to whomever planned the event, volunteered at the event and made sure it all went smoothly. Helpful, knowledgeable, caring people everywhere we looked and went. Made what could have been a scary, chaotic, confusing event a pleasure. Their hard work did not go unnoticed."
The collaborative plans to use more sites, including a possible drive-thru clinic at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation parking lot as weather improves. Locations in Groveland, Georgetown and West Newbury are also on standby.
"We have learned that we can grow this clinic further if we have the doses. We have the staff and volunteers to expand," Berkenbush said. "We greatly appreciate the support and confidence of Governor Baker and the Department of Public Health in allowing this locally-driven operation to continue."
The collaborative comprises Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury and will also offer open appointments on the state's vaccination website.
Those eligible for a vaccination can visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine and residents can also search for a vaccination location near them by entering their zip code. As always, seniors in the nine communities should contact their local council on aging for appointment assistance.
