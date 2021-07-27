NEWBURYPORT — The injury toll from a boat crash Saturday dropped by one after Fire Chief Chris LeClaire said Monday that two people were treated by emergency medical technicians after a Tewksbury boat owner accidentally hit the throttle of her 25-foot Tidewater, driving the boat onto the dock at Newburyport Harbor Marina.
All three people aboard, two women and a child, were transported to Anna Jaques Hospital for treatment of broken bones and lacerations. The child, however, was evaluated but not injured, according to LeClaire.
The center console craft, named Unbreakable, with twin Evinrude outboard motors is owned by Christine Elliott of Tewksbury, who was reportedly trying to dock the boat in her slip when the accident occurred. The boat landed on the dock.
A TowBoatUS crew pulled the boat off the dock at high tide.
Harbormaster Paul Hogg, who called the incident an accident after speaking to witnesses, said the dock sustained some damage but is fully operational.
"Great work by everybody. It could have been a lot worse," Hogg said, adding that it was the first time in his 12-year career in Newburyport that he had heard of a boat launching onto a dock.
LeClaire said two fire engines responded to the accident but the department's fireboat, Raven, was not needed.
