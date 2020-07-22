NEWBURYPORT – Weekend parking in the Plum Island Point public lot has been restricted to residents only until early September, part of recently enacted restrictions to reduce overcrowding and prevent the spread of COVID-19 on beaches.
The restrictions start this weekend and run through Sept. 5-6. Residents will be able to park in the lot on weekends at the discounted resident rate of $12 per day.
"With summer in full swing, it's understandable that more people are looking to enjoy the outdoors during this beautiful time of year," Mayor Donna Holaday said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
"However, it's important to remember that we must still be following the necessary guidelines to prevent any further spread of COVID-19," she added. "Thank you for your continued patience and understanding."
Proof of residency includes an active City of Newburyport resident parking pass; a current city yard waste sticker displayed on the vehicle; or a Plum Island Parking Lot 2020 vehicle sticker.
"This sticker is available at no cost by registering the vehicle in person at the (Newburyport) harbormaster office at 27R Water Street during normal business hours," the statement reads.
Parking on Northern Boulevard has been banned during that time period, the statement said.
Parking will be strictly enforced on all streets off Northern Boulevard, with violators ticketed and towed.
To reduce traffic congestion and improve public safety, the city will take the following measures from Saturday through Sept. 6:
¢ Create a safe turnaround area at the end of Northern Boulevard — the paved area at the entrance to the public lot will be designated a turnaround area to allow vehicles to safely reverse direction. Vehicles will not be allowed to queue or block traffic on Northern Boulevard.
¢ Place electronic sign boards on Northern Boulevard at 51st Street and on the Plum Island Turnpike to notify the public that the Newburyport beach lot is open to residents only and no parking will be strictly enforced.
¢ Install “No Parking, No Beach Access” signs on the ocean side (odd-numbered) streets off Northern Boulevard.
