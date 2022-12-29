NEWBURYPORT — After a vicious storm swept through Christmas weekend, no area in Greater Newburyport was perhaps more affected than Plum Island.
Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury said one of the major issues to arise during the storm involved the dredging equipment being used on Plum Island.
“My understanding is a lot of the pipe work, I think it’s 15-inch, 16-inch diameter pipe, was washed up onto the shoreline there in that same area, 73rd to 67th Street, and quite a bit of the sand that was dredged in that area went over toward the mouth,” Bradbury said. “It was a significant amount.”
Harbormaster Paul Hogg said it could have been worse if not for the preparations taken in advance.
“We knew that there was going to be big tides and we knew there was going to be a surge. So I worked with the Coast Guard, we had a couple preplanning meetings and were prepared and we were trying to let everybody know what was going on,” Hogg said. “So as we kind of knew it was coming, I think it surprised everybody how much water there actually was. But, all in all, it wasn’t too bad.”
Bradbury said another issue that arose was on the basin side of Plum Island, where the water rose higher than normal and flooded a small area at the end of 54th Street. He said a resident who lives near the end of the street called for assistance and to be evacuated, but a neighbor arrived first to help.
“That kicked everything else off. While we were down there, we started looking around and found multiple propane tanks floating in the areas of 73rd, 71st, 69th and 65th Street,” Bradbury said.
“So all those homes that basically abut Reservation Terrace, or what was formally Reservation Terrace, were taken in by high water and it was lifting the external propane tanks off of their concrete pads and either laying them over sideways or breaking them off from their gas pipe connection and floating away,” he added. “That was the biggest issue with the water. and then the wind and the high tide brought more damage into the 73rd, 71st Street area.”
Bradbury said one of his department’s biggest concerns was how to keep people warm after they lost their heat and electricity.
“Most of those houses that lost their propane tanks lost their heat, and naturally as the temperature dropped, it created more of issues with that. We were concerned about using extension cords and different sources of heat, little portable electric heating units and stuff like that, so we were trying to avoid that,” he said. “So we worked with a lot of the homeowners to make sure we could get their heating and their propane companies back out there to assist, even if it was temporary heat, until they could reset those propane tanks.”
The fire chief said that to his knowledge, no one was displaced by the storm. He said they did receive reports of one home in the area that was close to falling into the ocean, but that upon inspection, they found the home’s condition to be not as bad.
“It was just a matter of that first-floor exterior wall that’s been free standing for two years finally gave way to the ocean water because the waves were coming up over the wall into that, so that was the extent of it,” Bradbury said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
