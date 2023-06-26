NEWBURYPORT — The 200-ton Spanish tall ship Nao Trinidad is scheduled to pull into the waterfront docks at high tide Thursday morning and the Custom House Maritime Museum is ready to host 10 days of maritime fun.
The roughly 85-foot vessel from Seville, Spain, is a replica of the flagship from the Magellan-Elcano expedition that was the first to circumnavigate the globe between 1519 and 1522 – a feat considered the greatest in maritime history.
If the ship looks familiar, that’s because it’s the same vessel that visited the city as the Nao Santa Maria in 2019.
Custom House board member Bob Cronin, chairman of the museum’s Maritime Days, said Nao Trinidad is expected to arrive at the mouth of the Merrimack River about 8:45 a.m. and will be open to the public for tours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday through July 9.
The U.S. Coast Guard and the city’s harbor patrol are expected to escort the tall ship Thursday. Cronin praised Harbormaster Paul Hogg for all of the assistance he and his department have given the museum.
The Custom House has hosted four tall ships since the tail end of the Obama administration. The Spanish vessel El Galeon was the first tall ship the Custom House brought to the city in 2016 and was followed by the American tall ships Alabama and Adventure in 2017.
Nao Trinidad was previously outfitted as a replica of Christopher Columbus’ Santa Maria when it last visited Newburyport. But the vessel has been renamed the Nao Trinidad and now includes Magellan-related exhibits.
Cronin said he did not know why the boat was renamed.
Hogg said he was excited to see the vessel returning to port.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed with the weather,” he said.
People looking to get a good view of the ship as it pulls in can go to Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Plum Island Point and the seawall at Joppa Flats, according to Cronin.
“We’re hoping to see a little flotilla of vessels welcome the ship,” he said. “I mean, how many times do you see a Spanish galleon under sail? That doesn’t come around that often so get out to Plum Island and snap some pictures of something that you’re really not going to see again.”
The tall ship’s visit is part of the museum’s Maritime Days, with nautical activities for adults and children on the city’s waterfront.
Nao Trinidad will be open for a VIP tour for elected officials Friday morning, and the museum will host its soldout Welcome Aboard party, which will also make use of its lawn and outdoor event tent, beginning at 6 that evening.
Mayor Sean Reardon said he is looking forward to exploring the vessel.
“I’m thrilled about this. It’s such a draw,” he said. “Having a ship like that docked in an historic seaport like ours is just so cool. You could be up on State Street at high tide and see the mast peeking out over the buildings.”
The Custom House is dedicated to being an educational resource for local young people, according to Cronin, who said children from Newburyport Youth Services and River Valley Charter School are scheduled to take free tours of Nao Trinidad.
“They will learn about the ship and Magellan and his circumnavigation of the Earth,” he said. “Then, they will learn things like rope tying from the U.S. Coast Guard and how to build small ship models.”
Maritime Days will wrap up when Nao Trinidad departs July 10.
Cronin said the Custom House is ready for the nine-day event.
“The food has been ordered, the ticketing and the wristbands are in place, and we have some great merchandise that will be up for sale,” he said.
The museum is, however, still looking for Maritime Days volunteers to take tickets, sell souvenirs and work crowd control. As an added perk, Cronin said volunteers will have free access to the ship.
“That’s a win-win for us and the volunteer,” he said. “You can reach out to the Custom House directly if you’re interested. But time is running out on that.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
