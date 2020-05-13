SALISBURY — The COVID-19 crisis has not been able to knock a number of long-awaited town and state construction projects off the schedule.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Monday that the Lafayette Road sewer project and construction of a welcome center at the beach remain on their schedules despite the stay-at-home advisory.
A total of $1.4 million was earmarked in state funding to pay for the construction of a Salisbury Beach welcome center roughly five years ago. But the project has yet to get underway.
Late last year, the town hired Epstein Joslin Architects of Cambridge to design the project after parting ways with Stephen Kelleher Architects Inc. since the Fairhaven-based firm’s $6.2 million price tag was deemed too steep.
Harrington told selectmen Monday that his administration is putting together a final design, cost estimate and bond authorization for the project, which he intends to put before voters at the annual spring Town Meeting on June 22. Harrington did not disclose a figure.
“We hope to bid the project over the summer and start the project after the summer, sometime in September, and have the new restroom facilities and visitor center done before the summer of 2021,” Harrington said.
“We don’t know the total cost of the project yet, we are still working on it, but we are hoping that that will be reduced by the money from the state. Ultimately, the cost to the taxpayers here will be significantly less than the actual cost to build the project,” he added.
“But, either way, getting new restroom facilities and a welcome center at the beach is something so long overdue that I don’t even have to talk about it anymore.”
The $18.5 million Lafayette Road sewer project has been put out to bid. Bids are due May 21, Harrington said.
“It was pushed back by a couple of weeks for a couple of technical reasons,” he said.
“If all goes well, we will be in the ground at sometime in the summer. This project will take two years to construct.”
Harrington thanked state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, for their assistance in passing a home rule petition to dissolve the Ring’s Island Water District, which he said was done the day before the April 30 deadline.
“This was a nail-biter to the very end,” Selectman Freeman Condon said. “We came within 24 hours of having to wait another entire year for that, which would have been a tragedy.”
Dissolution of the district will take effect July 1 and clears the way for installation of a Bridge Road water main, which is about to go out to bid, Harrington said.
“We will bid the project and construct the project this year,” Harrington said. “If all goes well, it will be done in time for the state to come in next spring and to repave the final section of Route 1A, over the Gillis Bridge, up Bridge Road, all the way to Salisbury Square.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
