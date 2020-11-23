AMESBURY — A well-known figure in the Amesbury High School community is moving on this week, when postgraduate student David Follansbee ages out of his program on Wednesday.
Follansbee has been a part of the high school's postgraduate program ever since he matriculated from AHS in 2017. The postgraduate program focuses on community skills and potential employment opportunities. Follansbee will turn 22 on Wednesday, the point at which he has to leave the program.
Follansbee has a limited verbal vocabulary and mostly communicates through an iPad (which has a distinctive hip hop accent) and a little bit of sign language. He is a laid-back student with a healthy sense of humor and adapts well to just about any environment, including remote learning.
Special education teacher Sarah Luz administers the postgraduate program and said that Follansbee is her first student to age out.
"David is a very giving and loving person," she said. "He is always thinking about other people but mostly the ladies. Before COVID-19, he would be walking down the hall in between classes and have all the girls saying 'hi' to him."
Follansbee has recently worked internships at Our Neighbors' Table, and Lowell's Boat Shop, and will be headed to Coastal Connections soon.
"I've only been here for two years but David has been here for eight," Luz said. "He was the one showing me the ropes when I got here. But now he is aging out and it is sad to see him go."
Luz said Follansbee's classmates in Room 113 are excited for him but also sad to see him move on.
"Sometimes I have to remind them that he is not dying, he is just going to Coastal Connections," Luz said. "He is just leaving here, he is not leaving the world. He's just going down the street."
Students, faculty and staff gathered for a big send-off reception complete with music, air horns, posters and balloons for Follansbee on Friday. He said he is also a big fan of horseback riding and his favorite thing about school are "the lunches."
"I will miss my Room 113 family," Follansbee said.
Follansbee counts Spider-Man as his favorite superhero and said he has big plans for his future.
"I want to be a movie director in Hollywood," he said. "I like the fame and the superheroes."
But, between now and Follansbee's directorial debut, he said he is considering working in local a supermarket in the near future.
"He has a lot of experience stocking shelves at Our Neighbors' Table," Luz said.
She said she's very excited for her soon-to-be former student.
"I'm glad that Coastal Connections is right here in town," Luz said. "Outside of COVID-19, we usually go down there and do dance parties on Fridays. So we'll be able to see him then. We also have some other kids who are aging out soon and are interested in heading there too."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
