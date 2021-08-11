WEST NEWBURY — Residents anxious to preserve an iconic vista at the corner of Middle Street and Kimball Road were offered a glimmer of hope recently when abutters indicated a willingness to work with the town to protect the property.
Jen Wright and Mike Morris, who own the 8-acre back portion of the original 14 Kimball Road property — including the home and barn, said they would be willing to work with neighbors and the town to offer a trail system and create long-term restrictions to prevent further development of the property.
“We are more than happy to cooperate and have some future discussions if this was something the board was interested in doing with us to be sure that this does remain open space,” Wright said.
“It seems to me that this is something worth having more conversation about,” responded Select Board Chair Rick Parker, after learning of the couple’s interest in working with the town to protect the land abutting their property.
Town officials were notified on June 15 of a decision by Graf Realty Trust to pull the acreage out of a Chapter 61A tax classification and sell it for $1.1 million.
The land can accommodate three residential building lots. Under the state tax law, the town has the right of first refusal on the land if it is willing to match the offer the seller received.
The Select Board has 120 days from the date of notification to act. The back portion of the original Graf property was sold to Wright and Morris.
Prior to hearing from Wright and Morris, Parker opened a discussion on the topic by stating, “This is a difficult decision for everybody.”
The dilemma is “the property represents an iconic view” while “the price tag represents an astonishing number,” Parker said.
Many residents are urging the town to find a way to preserve what they say is one of the most beautiful rural vistas remaining in West Newbury.
At a Select Board meeting July 26, a woman stressed that preserving the town’s rural charm not only protects property values, but also underscores exactly what the community values and its willingness to maintain it.
There is a finite number of these natural views remaining, said a Middle Street resident. He reached out to the Essex County Greenbelt Association to underwrite a fundraising effort but was told the property did not meet its typical criteria.
He said residents could rally fiscal support if given the chance. “If you don’t do this, you have nothing to preserve in this category,” he told the board.
But others — including some on land-use boards in town — questioned the selling price, and the lack of continuity with other town land and trails.
Community Preservation Act funding may be needed for other purposes — including the potential purchase of property such as the 19-acre-plus Knapp’s Greenhouse site on Main Street, which may become available in the near future.
“We have to be careful of how we deplete the pool of readily available funds,” Parker said.
Board member David Archibald also balked at using Community Preservation Act money, saying he preferred a funding mechanism in which residents would pay into in the future since they are to receive the most benefit from the scenic view.
“Placing the entire burden on the current taxpayers seems unfair to me,” he said.
Archibald estimated that borrowing $1 million at 2.5 percent would cost roughly $60,000 to $70,000 per year, depending on borrowing costs.
“It’s clearly a valuable scenic resource,” said board member Wendy Reed. “I just have a hard time with the price tag.”
Morris said there may be a way to not only preserve the rural vista but also create public access to a trail and forest — perhaps making preservation of the property more broadly appealing from financial and community benefit perspectives.
He said his father, John, was instrumental in creating the Hans Morris Reservation in Newbury out of a desire to preserve his 25-acre property for conservation purposes.
He sold the entire property to the nonprofit, which then preserved 18 acres and sold the house privately, according to the association’s website.
Since the property abuts a major state conservation area, partial funding was secured from the state with the balance covered by private donors.
“We, too, would like to see it preserved,” Wright said of the land abutting her property.
“That’s very valuable to hear that,” Parker said. “It certainly changes the discussion.”
Reed planned to follow up with Wright and Morris.
