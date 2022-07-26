WEST NEWBURY – The state’s recently adopted Votes Act is having an impact on preparations for upcoming local elections this fall, according to local officials.
Under the Votes Act, which aims to make voting more accessible, equitable, and secure, voting by mail was made permanent, early in-person voting options were expanded, and eligible incarcerated citizens were granted more access to the ballot.
Town Clerk Jim Blatchford asked the Select Board this week to approve a lengthy list of workers he will train to run the upcoming primary and general elections. Town leaders are required to appoint election officers each year between July 15 and Aug. 15.
“With approval of this list, I’ll work to fill out the schedule for early voting and the Sept. 6 primary day,” Blatchford told the board.
Thankfully for local elections, under the Votes Act Blatchford is granted more flexibility when it comes to making appointments closer to Election Day. In an emergency, if he is unable to fill all polling shifts with approved workers three weeks before an election, Blatchford may fill vacancies by appointing any competent person, without regard to party, residence, or receipt of a list from a local party committee.
Blatchford has set a voting schedule with expansive opportunities for residents to exercise their franchise. Saturday, Aug. 27 marks the first day of early voting and weekend early voting. Registered voters from West Newbury can take a ballot between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day in the Town Annex, 379 Main St. Ballots can also be cast from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the annex on Aug. 28, 29, 31, and Sept. 1. The final day to vote early is Sept. 2. Blatchford has also scheduled a special “late night for early voting” on Aug. 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the GAR Memorial Library, 490 Main St.
The last day to register to vote in the Town Clerk’s Office, 381 Main St, is Aug. 27 between 9 a.m and 5 p.m. The final day to request a mail-in ballot is Aug. 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Votes Act also requires that the Select Board assign police officers and constables to polling places. Previously, this was the police chief’s responsibility.
Positions appearing on West Newbury’s warrant for the primary election include: governor; lieutenant governor; attorney general; secretary of state; treasurer; auditor; representative In Congress, Sixth District; Councillor, Fifth District; senator In General Court, First Essex And Middlesex Districts; representative In General Court, 14th Essex District; district attorney, Eastern District; and sheriff, Essex County.
The primary election is Sept. 6, general election, Nov. 8 . All voting is held in the annex from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town offices are closed Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day.
Earlier this summer, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a voting reform package codifying pandemic-era provisions intended to improve access to voting–, including the ability to vote by mail without the voter having to state a reason for not voting in person; as well as a variety of increased opportunities to cast a ballot.
After months of debate in the state Senate and House of Representatives, Baker signed the bill into law on June 22. Hailed by the electoral advocacy group MassVote as “one of the boldest electoral reforms introduced in Massachusetts state history,” it was sponsored by Rep. John Lawn, D-10th Middlesex, and Sen. Cindy Creem, D-First Middlesex and Norfolk. They referred to it as "An Act Fostering Voting Opportunities, Trust, Equity, and Security".
However, many voting rights advocates were discouraged that in its final version, the compromise legislation excluded a clause allowing for Election Day voter registration. Also known as "same day registration," the provision is authorized in Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. New Mexico and North Carolina allow same day registration during early voting, but not on Election Day.
