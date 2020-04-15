WEST NEWBURY — To lessen the impact of the economic slowdown related to the pandemic, selectmen made adjustments to three property tax and municipal bill deadlines.
At a meeting held remotely Monday, selectmen unanimously agreed to postpone the May 1 due date for real property taxes to June 1. But Selectman Rick Parker noted that anyone who can pay by May 1 “without undue stress,” should do so.
Municipal bills, including water bills, with due dates from March 10 on can be paid by June 30. The third adjustment was for residents seeking extensions or deferments for local property taxes. The April 1 deadline to apply is now June 1.
Town Manager Angus Jennings called it “very, very rewarding to see all the people in the community being so generous” with donations to the food pantry and money to the Council On Aging. The COA raised $2,700 in online donations recently.
Selectman Glenn Kemper praised Jennings and other essential workers for doing “a phenomenal job” during the state emergency. He noted the fire trucks, with sirens blaring, rolling past homes in the community in recognition of children and others who had birthdays during the quarantine.
“It’s bringing out the humanity in all of us,” Parker said.
Selectmen are planning a site walk later this month for a Chapter 40B housing development off Coffin Street.
In compliance with the state’s social distancing recommendations, selectmen will invite just two abutters to participate. They can record the walk on their phones and later play it remotely for others. All participants must wear masks and remain six feet apart.
At the recommendation of the Board of Health, a discussion on adopting an automated trash removal system will be revisited in the fall for next year.
The uncertainty of the economic forecast has town leaders revisiting some expenditures under consideration earlier in the budget season, such as annual appropriations for other post-employment benefits and pension stabilization, and funding for picnic tables and benches near Mill Pond.
Selectmen want to bring only absolutely necessary items before Town Meeting voters. Town Meeting was rescheduled for June 1, with the town election slated June 3.
When Selectmen Chair David Archibald questioned the wisdom of allocating $300,000 when it was possible “we may not get into a bridge agreement with a neighboring town,” Kemper suggested it was better to start that discussion in executive session.
Parker wondered if funding from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation might be jeopardized if the town did not follow through. Selectmen agreed the funding would remain on the table for now, but they would not “pigeon hole it.”
The discussion appeared to be about the ongoing Middle Street/Plummer Street bridge replacement project the town has been working on with Newburyport for almost two years. In January, West Newbury received a $1 million MassWorks grant for repairs to the bridge, which connects the town to Newburyport.
After a brief discussion, selectmen agreed to hold off on deciding whether to hold the annual Memorial Day parade. In a couple of weeks, they will look for guidance from the state regarding the advisability of holding large gatherings.
Archibald joked that if the parade did end up being held, “people could throw masks out instead of candy.”
Selectmen began the meeting by going into executive session to consider collective bargaining or litigation and to discuss the purchase or leasing of property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.