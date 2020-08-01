WEST NEWBURY -- Town Clerk Michael McCarron announced the following schedule for early voting for the Sept. 1 Massachusetts Primary: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 23, noon to 3 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, Aug. 24-27, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to noon.
The last day to register to vote in the primary is Aug. 22. Registration will be available concurrent with the early voting hours on Aug. 22 at the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
The state requires at least two hours of early voting on weekends.
“We’ve expanded that to provide six hours on Saturday and three on Sunday. We'll see how that works out to determine hours in the fall,” said McCarron. Early voting hours have not yet been set for the Nov. 3 Presidential Election.
Early voting applications are being mailed to every voter in the state. Opting to vote by mail will lessen the need for in-house early voting, McCarron noted.
