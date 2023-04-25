ARTICLE 1: This article sets the annual ballot for the May 1 election.
ARTICLE 2: This article allows for reports from town officers and committees.
ARTICLE 3: $200,000 from the school stabilization fund to defray costs of the town’s share of debt services associated with the Pentucket Regional School District’s middle-high school building project. A two-thirds vote was needed.
ARTICLE 4: The proposed omnibus budget minus $200,000 in the transfers from school stabilization line item to account for the action taken in Article 3.
ARTICLE 5: Instructed the Board of Water Commissioners to: 1. Designate a member to participate with a Select Board member and the town manager in negotiating a draft agreement with the City of Newburyport to address water-related rights; 2. Participate in the creation of a long-range, comprehensive financial plan produced by the town manager’s office. Both tasks are to be completed by Dec. 31.
ARTICLE 6: $1,060,171 for Water Department operations in anticipation of revenues – an approximate 11.5% increase in the current year’s budget. A water rate study is underway, and the water commissioners anticipate proposing a rate increase, or transfer of water-retained earnings at the fall Town Meeting to balance the fiscal 2024 expense budget.
ARTICLE 7: $2.7 million for a portion of the costs to replace water mains on or near Church Street and Prospect Street, and authorize borrowing for the amount needed. This appropriation required a two-thirds vote. The Select Board agreed in March to dedicate $625,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the infrastructure replacement. West Newbury received $1.4 million in ARPA funding. The plan is to put the construction project out to bid in early 2024.
ARTICLE 8: $10,364 to cover debt service for the state-sponsored septic loan revolving program. This 20-year-old debt will be paid off in fiscal 2025.
ARTICLE 10: $6,868 for the other post-employment benefits stabilization fund, or OPEB.
ARTICLE 11: $90,000 from the PEG access and cable-related fund for its fiscal 2024 expenses.
ARTICLE 12: Setting maximum levels for the town’s revolving accounts as follows: summer recreation, $75,000; G.A.R. Memorial Library fines and penalties, $10,000; police vehicles, $20,000; Pipestave/Mill Pond care and maintenance, $5,000; electric vehicle charging stations, $10,000; and curbside collection of trash, recycling and food waste, $50,000.
ARTICLE 13: The annual allocation of Community Preservation Act revenues as follows: $30,452, committee administrative expenses; $60,904 each for community housing, historic resources, open space and recreation; and $395,873 for budgeted reserve.
ARTICLE 14: $705,000 from the Community Preservation Act Fund for 32 acres off Poor House Lane known as Sawmill Brook for the purposes of open space, conservation and passive recreation. The funding appropriated will not be used unless Essex County Greenbelt Association contributes no less than $355,000 for this purpose. Town officials also plan to apply for a state land grant to further offset costs to the town. The Select Board is to convey a conservation restriction to the association and the land would be under the care, custody and control of the Conservation Commission.
ARTICLE 15: $172,178 in CPA funding for the West Newbury Affordable Housing Trust.
ARTICLE 16: $172,000 for a sidewalk snow-clearing vehicle for use by the Public Works Department. This appropriation required a two-thirds vote.
ARTICLE 17: $117,000 for a Fire Department pickup truck with safety equipment. This appropriation required a two-thirds vote.
ARTICLE 18: $59,500 for planning and design to address pedestrian safety concerns on Main Street, including the intersection and crosswalk at Page Elementary School and Pipestave Hill.
ARTICLE 19: $15,000 to fund the restoration of Field 6 at Pipestave Hill.
ARTICLE 20: $8,300 for security cameras at Page School.
ARTICLE 21: $4,150 for maintenance, cleanup and repair of the Almshouse and Quaker cemeteries.
ARTICLE 22: An amendment to the zoning bylaws to replace the Large-Scale Ground-Mounted Solar Photovoltaic Installations Overlay District by adding locational criteria for installations.
ARTICLE 23: Recodifying, amending and renumbering the zoning bylaws as proposed by the Planning Board.
ARTICLE 9: $67,514 for the pension liability stabilization fund. The Select Board unanimously approved the motion, but the Finance Committee voted 5-1 in opposition. The fund balance at the time of the vote was $350,000 and the Essex Regional Retirement System is predicted to be fully funded in its pension obligations by 2036, stressed committee member Rob Phillips. Because it is unclear if the current balance needs to be increased or how the money will be used, the committee proposed pausing what has been an annual appropriation for the past decade.
