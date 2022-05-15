West Newbury Annual Town meeting warrant
May 14, 2022
PASSED
ARTICLE 1 Town Reports — Citizens of the Year awarded to West Newbury Wild and Native — committed to preserving plantings of the natural ecosystem.
ARTICLE 2 $397,325 for debt service on Pentucket building project.
ARTICLE 3 $18.1 million operating budget. Funding for the Penucket Regional School budget was amended to $7,480,673 operating, and $835,497 for its capital assessment.
ARTICLE 4 Instructions, rules, and regulations for the Water Commissioners. Voters gave none.
ARTICLE 5 $1.05 million in anticipation of Water Department Revenues contingent on Board of Water Commissioners making a specific request to treasurer to transfer $100,000 to the Water Stabilization Account.
ARTICLE 6 $7,500 to save for future Water Department capital projects.
ARTICLE 7 $50,000 for Pension Stabilization Account.
ARTICLE 8 Set spending limits for revolving accounts for the new fiscal year.
ARTICLE 9 $10,364 for Septic Loan Revolving Account for debt repayment.
ARTICLE 10 Annual Community Preservation Act fund allocations.
ARTICLE 11 $75,000 for un-budgeted personnel costs in anticipation of pending results of a wage study.
ARTICLE 12 $15,000 for feasibility study of solar electricity on town properties. Nathan Kelly Finance Committee and others urged a “no” vote saying introducing solar to the areas proposed would mar the community’s rural character and interfere with existing uses. Those areas include Town Annex parking lot canopy, near DPW on Pipestave Hill, north side of Page School, and north and south Dunn Fields. Parker gave an in-depth explanation of the rationale behind the sites. The article passed easily.
ARTICLE 13 $2,500 for next phase of Historic Property Inventory.
ARTICLE 14 $25,000 for evaluation of bricks and lintels at Page Elementary.
ARTICLE 15 $85,000 for structural safety study at Page Elementary.
ARTICLE 16 $27,500 for roof replacement on former Highway Garage.
ARTICLE 17 $35,900 for work station relocation for DPW.
ARTICLE 18 $65,000 to replace Town Offices telecommunication system.
ARTICLE 19 $56,000 for electric pickup truck replacement for DPW.
ARTICLE 20 $80,000 for dump truck replacement for the DPW.
ARTICLE 21 $39,000 for Public Safety Emergency Equipment.
ARTICLE 22 $10,000 for Rescue Air Bag system for the Fire Department.
ARTICLE 23 $14,500 for saws and power tools for the Fire Department.
ARTICLE 24 $342 for un-reimbursed expenses from the prior fiscal year.
ARTICLE 26 Waive dog license fees for resident over 70 years.
ARTICLE 27 Accept Sullivan Court Extension as a public way.
ARTICLE 28 Update local preference section of Inclusionary Housing Requirements Bylaw.
ARTICLE 29 Affordable Housing Trust Bylaw.
ARTICLE 30 Amending Town Bylaws to insert section on street numbering; NO ACTION TAKEN.
ARTICLE 25 A proposed Wetlands Protection Bylaw. The Conservation Commission wants to address concerns raised before bringing it back. Several voters left after this vote.
ARTICLE 31 Adding an Open Space Committee member to the CPA West.
Newbury Special Town Meeting Warrant
May 14, 2022
PASSED:
ARTICLE 1 $73,700 for various updates to a distribution study and a water rates study for the Water Department.
ARTICLE 2 Rescinding $1.25 million of a $1.5 million appropriation in 2019 for repairs to the Soldiers and Sailors Hall. Former Town Counsel Michael McCarron contended it required a ⅔ vote since it was originally passed with a ⅔ vote. However, current counsel advised that a simple majority was required.
ARTICLE 3 Sell/ lease the Soldiers and Sailors Hall with an historic preservation restriction.
ARTICLE 5 $97, 244.81 for the snow and ice deficit for the DPW. Barry Fogel asked the townto use less salt on the roads when it is required.
ARTICLE 6 $47,845 for DPW facility improvements.
ARTICLE 7 $34,000 to study the impact of the Emerald Ash Borer on public Ash Tree, which make up an estimated 30% of trees in West Newbury.
ARTICLE 8 $15,000 for automated external defibrillators for Fire Department.
ARTICLE 4 $115,000 to raze the Soldiers and Sailors Hall and install a veterans’ memorial park in its place. FAILED
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.