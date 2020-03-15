West Newbury author finds quilting, gardening parallels

WEST NEWBURY — There are many parallels between quilting and tending a garden, says local fabric artist Amy Friend in her newly released book, “Petal and Stem: 40 Modern Quilt Blocks to Mix and Match.”
Whether it’s combing through seed catalogues or picking bolts of the perfect fabric, the start of the venture is filled with excitement and possibility.
As is the case with most long-term projects, inevitably a certain amount of drudgery sets in somewhere in the middle — the constant digging and weeding of the garden, or the monotony of working on the same particular design block.
Eventually, as the project comes to fruition, both the gardener and the quilter can take joy in a job well done, and may even feel pangs of sadness as the task winds to a close.
“And without fail, I begin both processes again — I think that is the definition of a creative passion,” Friend said.
This is the third book for the award-winning quilter and former museum curator, whose blog “During Quiet Time” appears in dozens of quilting and sewing publications.
It includes 40 unique paper-pieced block designs of flower heads, stems and leaves for quilters to mix and match into their ideal landscape — “from tropical greenery using minimal greens and creams to a cottage garden packed with all of the bold hues of summer ... with no watering required,” Friend said.
Just as creating a beautiful garden requires juxtaposing colors, blooms and foliage shapes and sizes, so, too, successful fabric artists must have an eye for block designs, variances in shading, negative space and form.
Whether plotting a garden or designing a quilt pattern, the creator chooses what feeling and atmosphere the finished product will exude.
Friend said the book, now available on Amazon, helps quilters to grow well-tended gardens year-round “without getting dirt under your nails, a sunburn or ticks.”
Last year, the West Newbury Cultural Council commissioned Friend to create a quilt commemorating the town’s historic distinction as the one-time hub of the comb industry.
Enoch Noyes started the comb industry in West Newbury in the mid-1700; by the 1800s, there were as many as 32 comb shops in town.
Friend plans to teach two QuiltCon 2020 classes based on her new book.
To learn more, visit Friend’s blog at www.duringquiettime.com.
