WEST NEWBURY — A meeting to review the latest update on a Chapter 40B affordable housing development off Coffin Street was suspended when the virtual session was hijacked by unwanted participants.
Town Manager Angus Jennings said a meeting called to discuss a determination letter from MassHousing on project eligibility and site approval for 92 duplex-style and single-family homes at 28 Coffin St. was quickly halted when it became clear it was “Zoombombed.”
Jennings said the afternoon meeting Nov. 9 had not actually begun when the cyberattack occurred. As he and town leaders chatted among themselves, waiting for the scheduled 4:30 p.m. start time, an unidentified participant could be heard loudly uttering an obscenity.
Taken aback, Jennings quickly muted the person, but a second anonymous person shouting obscenities was heard shortly afterward and subsequently muted. Within seconds, the number of meeting participants “increased exponentially” to more than 100.
Jennings attempted to counter the attack by muting everyone except himself, selectmen and town counsel.
But at that point, streams of “the most offensive racial slurs” started appearing on the site’s chat function, an indication that the attack was probably directed by an automated bot — a software application programmed to do certain tasks, Jennings said.
“It was outrageous and terrible,” he said, recalling the incident during a selectmen meeting Monday.
The Zoombomb was a new experience for him. Selectmen decided to halt the meeting before it began and take up the MassHousing letter this week instead.
The letter, dated Nov. 4 and addressed to developer Chip Hall of Cottage Advisory MA LLC, stated that his project appears to be eligible under Chapter 40B regulations and the Coffin Street site was approved.
The decision is “subject to final review of eligibility and to Final Approval,” the letter stresses.
The decision frees Hall to apply within two years to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a comprehensive permit for his development, known as The Cottages at Rolling Hill.
“At that time, local boards, officials and members of the public are provided the opportunity to further review the project to ensure compliance with applicable state and local standards and regulations,” the letter states.
With input from local officials and the public, MassHousing conveyed to Hall several issues he must address in his application, such as compliance with all applicable “environmental laws, regulations, and standards applicable to existing conditions and to the proposed use related to floodplain management, wetland protection, river and wildlife habitats/conservation areas, stormwater management, wastewater collection treatment, hazardous waste safety, and public water supply.”
Detailed information on “proposed water and sewer treatment plant use, potential impacts on existing capacity, and appropriate mitigation” and a landscape plan that includes details on plantings, paving and sidewalks are needed.
Hall shall avoid clear-cutting trees; provide a detailed traffic study; and address circulation and parking to ensure compliance with public safety standards and good design practices. He should also work with the town to successfully integrate open space into the project.
Safe pedestrian access and resident and guest parking are a priority; as is a local preference for tenants of the affordable units.
Under state Chapter 40B regulations, once an application for a comprehensive permit is filed, the zoning board must schedule a date for a public hearing within 20 days and has 180 to complete it. Its report is due 40 days after the hearing closes.
In what is yet another example of adapting to the “new normal” imposed on municipalities by the pandemic, Jennings is adopting a series of safety precautions to protect the integrity of remote meetings.
Live links to municipal meetings will no longer be “clickable” from the website. Instead, participants must type in the lengthy access number to get into a meeting. Participants will first enter a waiting room until Jennings admits them; all microphones will initially be muted upon entrance; and the chat function will be disabled for the foreseeable future.
Although he has already felt some blowback from residents who contacted him Monday night for easier access to the meeting, Jennings hopes people realize he is simply trying to strike the right balance between access and risk.
