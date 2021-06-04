WEST NEWBURY — With its gently rolling slopes accentuated by a red barn peeking over a hill in the distance, the land is no doubt a lovely example of the rural charm the town takes pride in preserving.
Yet Planning Board members unanimously agreed this week it’s not worth the $1.1 million asking price the town would need to pay to preserve three of the four lots at 14 Kimball Road.
Located on the corner, at the entrance to Kimball Road off Middle Street, the lots owned by Graf Realty Trust under a Chapter 61A tax classification are being sold — and the town has the right of first refusal if it chooses to exercise that option.
Chapter 61A is designed to encourage the preservation of farmland and promote active agricultural and horticultural use in Massachusetts.
A purchase-and sale-agreement dated April 20 is signed by Trustee John Graf, a Boxford resident, and the interested buyer, Kyle Johnson of KJ Irrevocable Trust of North Easton. The agreement says the three lots are listed on Middle Street. The fourth lot is to remain under Chapter 61A. Johnson intends to convert the land to residential use.
Immediately upon learning of Graf’s intention to remove the lots from their protected agricultural use status, the Select Board notified other town municipal boards to see if any recommended purchasing or putting a conservation restriction on the land.
The town has 120 days to exercise its right or transfer it to a conservation organization. The board can hold a public meeting to discuss the feedback it receives from the other boards and the community. A public hearing is required if the town plans to assign its right to a land trust instead of purchasing the land outright.
Tim Cronin, who was leading his first meeting since becoming the board’s chair, acknowledged the land is “an iconic piece of property.” But he said there is nothing about the land that makes it essential for the town to buy the property.
“It’s lovely land,” agreed Planning Board member Brian Murphey, but he stressed that the town should not buy land just because it is available.
Deb Hamilton of the Essex County Trails Association said many equestrians — including participants in Myopia Hunts — have used the most westerly edge of the first lot.
“This is a trail of long standing,” Hamilton said. She wondered if the town would be willing to make the case to the buyer for a trail easement.
Some board members scoffed at the selling price, which breaks down to roughly $368,000 per lot. But as a former longtime real estate agent in town, Hamilton said she was not surprised by the high price.
“These are arguably the three prettiest lots in town,” she said.
“I’m conflicted on this,” said Planning Board member Ray Cook. He initially made a case for preserving the land as open space or, perhaps, a dog park.
But Cook concluded that although he appreciated the property’s aesthetic value, the land across the street is being developed and the entire parcel at 14 Kimball Road would not included in the sale, with the three lots offered essentially landlocked.
There was also no continuity with other town-owned parcels. Cook ultimately joined his colleagues on the board in voting against recommending town officials seek to preserve the parcel.
Cronin lamented the inevitable loss of the cherished rural vista.
“I knew this day would come,” he said.
“Where are those conservation buyers, that’s what I want to know?” added board member Ann Bardeen.
“I hate to mention it, but this won’t be the last time we are faced with this kind of thing,” Cook said.
Board members briefly discussed the reopening of the town offices and possible return to in-person meetings. A majority of the board appeared less than enthusiastic about relinquishing virtual sessions.
“I’ll do it, but I’m a little uncomfortable,” Cook said.
“There will be members of the public who will be very uncomfortable,” Bardeen added.
“I’d rather wait ‘til September,” Murphey said.
The Planning Board seeks a volunteer to serve as an associate member. Anyone interested should contact the board’s office at lzambernardiwnewbury.org.
The board’s summer meeting schedule is: June 15, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17 and Sept. 7.
