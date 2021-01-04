WEST NEWBURY — The potential regionalization of some municipal services and beefing up of staffing structures for the town’s administrative and financial operations are among guidelines selectmen unanimously adopted to assist the budget process.
The 11 priorities aim to support the town’s continued fiscal health and give taxpayers and bond rating agencies confidence in its stewardship and plans.
“We propose that the town manager and department heads both continue to consider and expand consideration of potential opportunities to regionalize some town services,” selectmen’s recently approved document states.
It adds the caveat that regionalizing would only be considered if it could save money “while maintaining or enhancing current levels of service, including exploring potential opportunities that may not be ready for implementation in time for fiscal year 2022.”
Selectmen believe the town’s administration and finance operations should have a staffing structure that helps cover all "baseline" responsibilities required by statutes, bylaws and policies, and has enough manpower to handle special projects or emergencies that arise.
The board proposed limiting increases in the expense budget to no more than 1.5 % – not including increases related to the Pentucket Regional Middle/High School building project override.
Department heads and committee chairs should specify to selectmen if this guideline affects the organizational structure, employee head count, hours of operation or budgeted level of service for their department.
As much as feasible, the budget should specify any financial impacts on operations from COVID-19, including assumptions made regarding information unknown at the time the budget is prepared, selectmen said.
Town leaders strive for “a clear, transparent public process for the finance committee and public review of the proposed FY22 budget, taking into account information from taxpayers, town officials, department heads, boards, commissions, committees, and residents," the document says.
Each section of the proposed budget should indicate who has authority to expend the budgeted money; as well as estimated impacts of any new requirements imposed by statutes, regulations or policies.
The board recommends taxpayers continue to appropriate retired debt service to the school stabilization fund and then use the balance in that fund to mitigate the tax impact of the school building project.
The town manager is encouraged to present updates and revisions to the capital improvement program following the timeline requirements in the Capital Improvements Committee bylaw.
Selectmen want the committee and town manager to evaluate whether a $500,000 operating budget appropriation to the capital stabilization fund is an appropriate amount, based on anticipated future capital funding needs.
A $600,000 free cash transfer to the capital stabilization fund to support the Middle Street bridge project is also recommended in the document. This money, combined with other funding sources, would allow the project to begin in the upcoming fiscal year.
The bridge, closed since July 2018 due to the partial collapse of a retaining wall, connects the town to Newburyport over the Artichoke Reservoir.
The closure, which has resulted in a 3.4-mile detour, affects access to Anna Jaques Hospital from West Newbury and impedes the designated emergency evacuation route from the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant in New Hampshire.
West Newbury and Newburyport were awarded substantial state funding for the project — and will share the cost of the remaining balance. The work is to include precast guardrail transitions, bridge realignment and road widening.
The Middle Street bridge — known as Plummer Spring bridge in Newburyport — was built in 1891.
Selectmen are also considering recommending support for another transfer from the free cash account to reduce the tax rate at the 2021 annual Town Meeting.
In November, Town Manager Angus Jennings predicted a 3.5% increase in the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. Although not the “worst-case scenario,” Jennings said “it will be a noticeable increase for homeowners.”
The final rate is determined by the state Department of Revenue.
