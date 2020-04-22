WEST NEWBURY – The town will have its annual cleanup this weekend.
Residents are asked to help make the town beautiful on Saturday and Sunday by taking plastic bags and gloves, available at the West Newbury Food Mart entrance, and filling the bags with the trash found along their property and stretches between homes.
It's recommended a long pole be used to reach trash under bushes.
Filled bags should be left near the road for the Department of Public Works to pick up Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.