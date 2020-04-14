WEST NEWBURY — The annual townwide cleanup is slated for April 25-26.
The event, originally organized by resident Barbara Haack, encourages residents to clean the roadsides near their homes in honor of national Earth Day, which is April 22.
Free trash bags and gloves will be available that weekend at West Newbury Food Mart. Participants can leave the bags of trash collected along the roadside to be picked up by the Public Works Department crew and can email dpwdirector@wnewbury.org with their location.
“Please consider helping by cleaning your property, as well as long stretches of roadway with no houses,” a press release for the event states.
