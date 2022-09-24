WEST NEWBURY — A new town planner may be chosen within two weeks, according to Planning Board members who, following an initial screening, plan to publicly interview two finalists for the position Oct. 4.
“I was very impressed with both candidates,” board member Brian Murphey said.
Murphey, along with colleague Tim Cronin and Town Manager Angus Jennings, screened resumes and conducted the initial interviews.
Although the board was not ready to reveal the candidates’ names when discussing the search Tuesday, Murphey did say the candidates each displayed a breadth of experience that would allow both to “hit the ground running.”
Cronin agreed, describing the two finalists as “professional and seasoned individuals” who have worked previously with town boards, regional planning groups and private consulting teams.
“I was really happy when I saw the resumes,” Cronin said. “I think the process really worked.”
Murphey said the hardest part will be deciding which candidate gets the job.
“It’s a great problem to have,” responded board Chair Ann Bardeen.
After more than eight years serving the Planning Board and the community, town planner Leah Zambernardi left her post in August, opting for a job in the private sector. She was West Newbury’s first official town planner.
The 28-hour-a-week, benefits-eligible position offers a pay range of $34.15 to $44.43 per hour, depending on qualifications.
As the manager of the Planning Department, the town planner is involved in all aspects of land-use planning and dealing with site plans, subdivisions, special permits and other issues that come before the elected Planning Board.
The town planner should be able to demonstrate an understanding of municipal planning, development and zoning issues; and have a strong working knowledge of state and local land use and zoning laws, according to the job description.
Bardeen encouraged board members to come to the interviews with a few questions on topics they wish to hear more about from the candidates during their 30-minute Zoom interviews. Following the back-to back interviews, board members will discuss the candidates and decide who will replace Zambernardi.
