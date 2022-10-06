WEST NEWBURY — The town is expected to name Newburyport resident Susan Brown for its vacant town planner position soon after a lengthy and potentially controversial search.
On Wednesday afternoon, Town Manager Angus Jennings confirmed he has extended an offer of employment and is currently in discussions with Brown for the position and added he anticipates finalizing the terms of her contract in the next week or so.
Brown was one of five applicants for the post Leah Zambernardi left in August. West Newbury’s first official Town Planner, Zambernardi held the post for eight years. After a preliminary screening process, the Planning Board selected Brown and Elizabeth M. Ware of South Berwick, Maine, as finalists for the position.
A licensed landscape architect, Brown has over two decades of land use planning and management experience, including 14 years as a regional and municipal planning consultant on the North Shore and eight years in her current position as the Town Planner for Manchester-by-the Sea. In this capacity she spearheaded the development of a housing needs assessment and housing production plan, a comprehensive master plan, a complete streets plan, initiation of the Western Woods Preservation Initiative, and a zoning bylaw recodification and update. The Newburyport resident earned anmaster's degree in landscape architecture from UMass-Amherst in 2000.
Jennings’ announcement came a day after he and the five-member Planning Board conducted interviews of the finalists out of the public eye. Jennings and Planning Board Chairperson Ann Bardeen both acknowledged a legal requirement to conduct the finalist interviews at an open meeting, but said town counsel had advised they could meet privately instead.
The state’s Open Meeting Law allows a preliminary screening committee –made up of less than a quorum of the elected body – to conduct interviews behind closed doors; but not if –as in the case of Brown and Ware– the applicants have already passed a prior preliminary screening. Although the public body is not required to create a preliminary screening committee, if it chooses to conduct the review of applicants itself, it must be held in open session, the law states.
Last weekend, Bardeen sent an email to a Daily News correspondent acknowledging there were two interviews scheduled for Oct. 4 and that her board was “required to do so in an open meeting.”
However, she requested that the candidates’ identities be kept out of newspaper coverage of the Oct. 4 open meeting.
“Until the terms have been negotiated and the offer has been accepted, I would appreciate your keeping the details, including names of those involved, under wraps. Then we can have a real announcement, once the details have been worked out. For obvious reasons, it is in the interest of a person who is not selected to have no publicity about the matter,” the email stated.
She noted that the appointment made that evening was subject to negotiations between the candidate and Jennings on “the terms of employment including pay rate and benefits, in accordance with town policy and so forth.”
However, Tuesday night’s Planning Board agenda stipulated that the board would go into executive session to conduct town planner interviews– and that is what it did, citing an exemption of the state’s OML that allowed for private meetings when a municipal body was discussing strategy sessions in preparation for negotiations with non-union personnel; as well as collective bargaining; or contract negotiations.
Bardeen had been in contact with town counsel after the Daily News had declined her request to withhold public information. She says she was told it was OK for the Planning Board to conduct interviews under the OML exemption stated on the agenda.
Jennings contended that to follow the state’s requisite for holding finalist interviews in public would be awkward –and potentially damaging– to one of the candidates who was employed in a nearby town.
”We were also concerned that an interview in open session would impede board members’ ability to speak freely during the deliberations regarding which is the preferred applicant,” he said. The process they followed was “more respectful of the applicants” and “allowed the board to speak freely in its post-interview deliberations,” Jennings insisted.
Town Counsel Timothy D. Zessin of KP Law advised that the town manager appoints and removes all department heads–and he considered the Town Planner as head of the Planning Department. The Board’s recommendation would be considered advisory – not binding, Zessin stated in a letter to Jennings dated Oct 3. As of Thursday morning, he had not responded to a request for comment.
It remains unclear, however, why the Planning Board cited an OML exemption related to contract negotiations and strategy. Tuesday evening's agenda indicated specific times for each interview; followed by time for ‘interview deliberations.’ But no time was set aside for strategy sessions or contract negotiations under this agenda item.
The legal exemption that would allow for an elected body to meet out of the public’s eye in this case remains nebulous.
The Planning Board and Jennings met in closed session for approximately an hour and 45 minutes Tuesday night. Upon coming back into open session, Bardeen reported that the public would need to wait a little longer before learning anything more about the new employee.
“We did come to a decision, but it has to be confirmed,” she said.
When pressed for clarification, she added, “There was a minor issue that Angus needed to get confirmed with the candidate.” She expected the announcement would be made the next day, Bardeen said.
Saying both candidates were highly qualified, Jennings released their resumes to the press on Wednesday afternoon after the selection was already made.
