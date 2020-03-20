WEST NEWBURY -- In the ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, West Newbury’s basketball courts, playgrounds and play structures will be closed until further notice.
An update issued by the town on Friday reported these closures as well as the closing on municipal athletic fields to group gatherings, sporting activities and events. Town parks remain open and residents are encouraged to continue using public, open spaces while practicing the guidelines for social distancing and hygiene.
In other news, the town is updating its town-wide notification and emergency alert system through a partnership with OnSolve CODE RED. The system is used to send out town-wide messages regarding emergencies, general notifications, and other town department related messages for which residents need to be made aware. These messages can be sent out to landlines, cell phones, and email addresses, and can also be sent via text messaging.
To access this free program from a cell phone text the phrase, WNAlerts to 99-411. To register using a computer, visit https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BDFADED7FE5E?
Residents who were already enrolled to receive the town's original CODE RED alerts do not have to take any action to stay in the system.
Residents seeking to confirm they are in the system or wanting to add an additional contact device to their account should visit fbclid=IwAR2oyqNQuJWEMfSrmhK2Vh89Oi8Oly4XIkhAcZr2l_sJ9t0KdaPpGneMyuI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.