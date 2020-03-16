WEST NEWBURY -- The Board of Selectmen decided Sunday morning to restrict in-person public access at municipal buildings as a way to minimize unnecessary social interactions during the COVID 19 pandemic. The buildings will remain open to employees to allow the town government to function while reducing possible viral spread, a press release issued Sunday night stated.
Selectmen voted for the following policies at an emergency session Sunday:
Town offices: Main door and other entrances locked at all times. All materials such as tax receipts, nomination papers, Planning Board materials, dog license applications, building permits and fees can be left in the box in the entrance lobby.
Any time sensitive materials that require a date/time stamp will be taken care of by the particular department or board by telephoning ahead of time. If the document needs to be time stamped, the department will arrange for the member of the public needing assistance to be let. Contact numbers will be provided in the lobby and on the town website. Any late fees, for licenses, etc. are waived until March 30
Town facilities use by outside groups is cancelled until March 30
All meetings of town boards, committees and commissions are suspended until March 23 unless approved by the town manager. This will allow for set up and organization of procedures and facilities for remote usage.
All non-essential congregations of people are cancelled, except Meals on Wheels, which will continue.
Town employees will report to work as usual. Any employee or a member of their household is diagnosed or experiencing any viral symptoms should not report to work. For any full or part time employees usual pay will continue. If the employee has accumulated sick time that will be used first. Those full time and hourly employees who are without remaining sick time will continue to receive their usual pay regardless. Employees are advised to maintain records.
Library staff will also continue to report to work at the library per prior direction of the Board of Trustees. If circumstances arise, library employees may be cross trained to help with Town Hall or Council on Aging functions.
Selectmen voted to put these policies in place as of March 16 and will be revised or revisited before March 30, according to the press release.
