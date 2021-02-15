Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.