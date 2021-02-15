WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Garden Club is again offering a $2,000 scholarship to a local student.
Qualified applicants must attend Pentucket Regional High School, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Essex Agricultural and Technical High School or a private high school or college and plan to study an environmentally related field in a two- or four-year college program in fall 2021.
The application is due April 5 with all materials, as well as eligibility information, available on the Garden Club’s website, wngc.org.
Any questions about eligibility or the application may be addressed to Karen Clagett at karen.clagett@gmail.org.
