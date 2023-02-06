WEST NEWBURY — The Sage Center for Senior Citizens is saying goodbye to its van ride service, opting instead to tap regional transportation to get from here to there.
The van, a seven-passenger 2015 Ford Transit, leaves service with 29,526 miles on its odometer.
Citing data on its past use compared to the number of residents using Northern Essex Elder Transport, or NEET, and a transportation service offered by Merrimack Valley Transit, Council on Aging Director Christine Marshall recently made the case for disposing of the town-owned vehicle.
“I just don’t think we need the van as part of our transportation right now,” Marshall told the Select Board on Jan. 30.
The argument to halt the service was bolstered when the council’s van driver retired last year. Before his retirement, he provided four round-trip medical transportation rides in January 2022; five in February 2022; and two in March 2022, according to town officials.
NEET is a nonprofit volunteer driver program serving seniors in Amesbury, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Merrimac, Methuen, Newbury, Newburyport, North Andover, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.
Some 22 NEET volunteers in town provide senior residents with curb-to-curb, nonlift transportation to local and out-of-town medical appointments.
Since last spring, NEET has provided 39 rides to West Newbury residents. Twelve residents are registered for NEET rides, according to Marshall.
Another transportation resource available to residents is Merrimack Valley Transit’s Mini MeVa.
Formerly known as “Ring & Ride,” it’s a curb-to-curb transportation service that offers trips to anywhere in Amesbury, Andover, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, Newbury, North Andover, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.
The service connects to any of the MeVa fixed route bus systems as well. All Mini MeVa vans have wheelchair lifts and are handicapped-accessible. There is no charge to ride.
Passengers can take a Mini MeVa ride to go shopping, visit a friend, or bring their cat to the vet – as long as the animal is in a carrier.
Mini Meva isn’t just for seniors, either. For example, a group of teens can get a ride to catch some waves at Salisbury Beach, Marshall noted.
“It’s a great service that more people need to know about,” she said, stressing that “spreading the word is critical for us.”
Creating signs that resemble a bus stop sign with a QR barcode that can be scanned to receive further information about the service might help, suggested Select Board member Rick Parker.
Nine seniors use the MeVa service, which provided 328 one-way trips over the past year, according to the director.
Rides must be scheduled at least a day in advance and there is a 30-minute range during which the Mini MeVa will arrive. Passengers are expected to be ready to board the vehicle at any time during this “pickup window.” While the van can only accommodate seven passengers, the Mini MeVa seats 12 to 14 people.
The Select Board proposed researching the van’s value through Kelley Blue Book and seeing if the Pentucket Regional School District has any interest in buying the vehicle from the town.
“I feel comfortable with what’s been suggested,” Parker said, prior to the board’s unanimous vote to declare the vehicle as surplus property.
For surplus property valued at less than $10,000, the chief procurement officer should advertise it on the town website, in the local newspaper or by online auction, according to board policy adopted in 2019.
Property valued at $10,000 or more is to be disposed of through sealed bid or by public auction. Items that have only scrap value may be disposed of as the chief procurement officer deems appropriate.
The town may also choose to sell the property at less than fair market value or donate it to a government entity or tax-exempt charitable organization.
In 2015, voters at the Special Town Meeting approved the use of $60,000 from the free cash account to purchase the van after the previous vehicle was taken off the road due to deteriorating conditions and failure to pass inspection.
At that time, average van use was estimated at 15 hours per week with 500 rides provided for 70 seniors, according to the Finance Committee’s appropriation handbook for that meeting.
“The new van will have a unibody-style construction and will be washed and housed by the fire department. This should provide a longer lifespan for the vehicle,” the booklet stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.