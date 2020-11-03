WEST NEWBURY -- In a year that has been fraught with concern for senior citizens, the Council on Aging and Friends of West Newbury COA seek to brighten the holiday season for elderly residents, while keeping them safe and healthy.
The resurgence of COVID-19 nationwide has forced the Friends of WNCOA to cancel its annual holiday gift basket deliveries to homes of elderly people in the community. The gift tree typically installed in the Town Offices lobby is also off this year. Instead the group is organizing a "Senior Elf" gift giving program.
Anyone who knows of an older person in town whose holidays could use a boost in 2020, is invited to contact the COA with a special gift idea. Just send the resident’s name, address, and gender; your name and phone number; the gift requested and the size (if applicable) to: Friends of WNCOA ℅ COA, 381 Main St., West Newbury, MA 01985. Requests can also be emailed to Friendsofwncoa@gmail.com or a detailed phone message can be left at the Senior Center, 978-363-1104. Requests must be made no later than Nov. 16.
Seniors are reminded that the Medicare open enrollment period ends Dec. 7. Contact a SHINE counselor to discuss the most cost effective plan for your needs. To make a phone appointment call 978-946-1374.
The COA also encourages seniors to consider enrolling in Meals on Wheels this winter by calling Merrimack Valley Elder Services, 800-892-0890 and asking for the “intake department.” Delivery dates can be customized to suit individual needs.
The food pantry is open the first and third Monday of every month for anyone needing help. Thanksgiving baskets will be distributed during the week of Nov. 23 to those who request a delivery. Donations of unopened and unexpired items for the pantry are always welcome.
Food shopping with doorstep deliveries are available on Mondays and Thursdays. Seniors hoping to avoid visiting the local markets in person during the pandemic can call in to the Senior Center with a list of items needed the day prior to a shopping day. Groceries will be delivered to their homes, with receipts emailed for reimbursement.
