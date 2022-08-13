WEST NEWBURY — The Council on Aging received a $5,000 financial boost this week in what will likely be the last contribution from the Friends of the West Newbury COA.
The money was collected through the Friends’ Town Wide Yard Sale, membership dues, and profits from smaller Friends of the West Newbury COA events.
“Although the gift is unencumbered by any restrictions, we trust that the funds will be used to supplement the (COA) budget rather than replace town support,” Friends President Lisa Holmes wrote in a letter to the Select Board dated July 29.
The donation was presented this week to town officials, who immediately approved it for addition to the COA’s general gift fund.
“That’s really fantastic,” said board Chairperson David Archibald.
But the all-volunteer group is dissolving, according to an email response from the Friends sent to the press Tuesday when contacted for information on where people can apply to join.
“We are unfortunately disbanding the Friends because no one wanted to step up for board positions and the current board members are tired,” the message stated.
Although COA Director Christine Marshall does not yet have a chosen need for the $5,000, she expressed gratitude for all the work the Friends has done for the town’s oldest residents and is confident the windfall will be put to good use.
Money raised by the all-volunteer group has supported elder programs and medical needs for residents who do not have other means to cover the costs – as well as for discretionary spending by the COA director.
The COA evaluates and advocates for the needs of West Newbury’s elderly. It maintains information, knowledge and interest in local, state and federal affairs related to the welfare of the aging, according to its mission statement.
Members of the COA are Chairperson Laurie Spelvogel, Vice Chairperson Marge Peterson, Treasurer Dot Cavanaugh, Secretary Jacquie Johnston, Gail Dinaro, Dianne Faulkner, Jessa Haynes, Rickard Preble, Joseph Publicover and Barbara Warne.
The board has one vacancy to fill. Visit www.wnewbury.org to apply for the position.
