WEST NEWBURY — In an effort to protect the community from excessive mosquito breeding, New England Massachusetts Mosquito Control invites residents to participate in a free tire drop off. Passenger vehicle tires without rims may be brought to the Highway Department, 693 Main St, on Aug. 13 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tires without rims can collect rainwater, in which mosquitoes frequently breed. No commercial tire trucks will be accepted at this time. For more information visit www.nemassmosquito.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.