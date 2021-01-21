WEST NEWBURY — The Democratic Town Committee is again offering the Kathy Pasquina Civic Engagement Scholarship this spring.
The $1,000 award goes to a West Newbury graduating senior from Pentucket Regional High School, Whittier Vocational Technical High School or Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical High School who plans to attend a two- or four-year accredited college.
The scholarship, established four years ago following Pasquina’s decision to step away from her longtime leadership role with the committee, seeks to inspire young local civic leaders.
Pasquina’s 35-year commitment to the Democratic Party at the local and state levels “set an exemplary standard of civic involvement and citizenship,” the group’s website states, adding that she was “an inspiration to our committee.”
The application includes an essay in which the student is asked to answer four questions in no more than a two-page typed response.
The questions posed are: What does civic engagement mean to you? What community, civics and government activities have you participated in during your high school years and how have these experiences shaped your goals for the future? What national or international issues are of concern to you and what realistic solutions would you offer? Why do you think civic engagement is needed in today’s society?
The essay, application form, official school transcript and a letter of recommendation from a guidance counselor, teacher, coach or someone familiar with the student’s accomplishments must be submitted to the scholarship committee by April 15. Finalists may be asked to participate in an interview with members of the scholarship committee.
Online submissions are encouraged and can be made at www.westnewburydems.org/civic-engagement-scholarship.html or by emailing the application form, essay, letter of recommendation and transcript to scholarship@westnewburydems.org.
Contact Jessica Azenaro with any questions at jmazenaro@gmail.com, 978-808-1621.
