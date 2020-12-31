WEST NEWBURY — People looking to be more environmentally conscious in 2021 may want to consider recycling of a different kind.
Composting — the recycling of leftover food scraps and other organic matter into nutrient-rich fertilizer — is fast becoming a practice no longer just for farmers or hard-core gardeners.
Locally, the Board of Health has posted two alternatives on its webpage, www.wnewbury.org, for companies that offer curbside pickup of household food scraps to turn into compost: OffBeet Compost and Black Earth Composting, both of which serve the Merrimack Valley.
“My expectation is that in less than 10 years — maybe much less — there will be a state mandate for municipal food waste composting as current options of disposal continue to diminish with correspondingly increasing cost ... and governmental bodies drive toward a goal of net zero carbon footprint,” said Selectman Rick Parker, who founded the Energy Advisory Committee.
He said his thoughts about composting are solely his own and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of his fellow selectmen.
Earlier this year, Parker, a longtime environmentalist, contacted a representative from Black Earth Composting to learn more about its service. Although the company typically requires a minimum of 40 people to be registered for its program before it will serve a community, it reports conducting pickup for 20 West Newbury residents.
“My understanding is that they service West Newbury customers en route to another community with more existing customers,” Parker said.
The starting rate is $99 for six months of a weekly 13-gallon bin collection.
“When we get 200 subscribers we could drop that price to $69.99 for six months. At 400, we could drop it to $49.99,” the representative stated in a letter to Parker. The rates quoted are subject to change.
On average, Americans produce 10 pounds of food scraps per household each week, translating to nearly 500 pounds of food waste annually. Food scraps and yard waste together make up more than 30 percent of what is thrown away.
Composting enriches soil while reducing the need for chemical fertilizers, tamping down the destructive greenhouse gas methane, and reducing carbon footprints.
Most items that originate in the ground can be composted. This includes fruits and vegetables, eggshells, and coffee grounds and tea bags, paper, yard clippings, dryer and vacuum cleaner lint, hair and fur, and fireplace ashes, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Noncompostable items range from dairy products, oils, meat and fish bones to pet waste, charcoal ashes and diseased plants. See a complete list at www.epa.gov.
“The more that people buy into the fresh, local food movement, our economy becomes more sustainable, green and the dollar remains longer within our own communities,” according to the OffBeet Compost website. Curbside composting is a way “to close the loop from seed to plate, by adding the final dimension of plate to soil into the mixture,” the company says.
Parker acknowledged it might initially be a tough sell to get people living in a rural community such as West Newbury to voluntarily pay to have their food scraps and other organic materials hauled off when many of them have land enough to do their own outdoor composting for free.
Still, he believes there are several reasons why this type of service could become popular.
“Just as we don’t all grow gardens, not everyone in West Newbury would be inclined to schlep out to the backyard compost bin on a regular basis, take the time and effort to turn their compost pile when needed, and then transfer the finished product to where it’s used in the yard or garden when fully composted,” he said.
Paying a commercial food scrap pickup service that composts the material “allows one to take a positive environmental action with minimal effort at a cost that some folks will consider reasonable,” he said.
With 20 households already participating, it is likely more would become involved with a widespread education effort about the monetary and environmental benefits of composting, he said.
“The more participants, the lower the cost for everyone,” Parker said.
Less food waste also means a reduction in municipal trash fees.
