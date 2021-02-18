WEST NEWBURY — As the town seeks to restore the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall on Main Street, the Planning Board met with the project’s engineer to briefly review plans.
At a preapplication conference prior to the official site plan review, Denny Hamel of GM2 Associates Inc. touched on some tweaks to the plan made following a presentation to selectmen.
Hamel described a proposed crosswalk from the property at 363 Main St to the other side of Route 113 — a state highway. In keeping with its original appearance, the hall’s front entrance would have steps — not a ramp — but the building’s interior would be handicapped accessible at ground level from another point.
The parking area in front would be replaced with grass and issues with stormwater runoff are not anticipated, Hamel noted. The plan calls for installing a tight tank septic system in which wastewater from the building flows into a tank that stores it until reaching capacity.
An alarm sounds inside the building at that point, signaling the need to pump the tank. Hamel said they would probably install a 2,000-gallon tank in keeping with minimal size requirements.
“Is a minimal sized tank the most prudent way to go?” asked Planning Board Chair Ray Cook.
Continuing the preliminary review, board member Brian Murphey suggested providing ample vegetative screening along the property line in consideration of abutters.
Although there is no decision on a use for the building, the concept is to create space for gatherings on the first floor with offices upstairs.
“I know it’s been a controversial project, but that was settled at the last Town Meeting,” Cook said.
When he repeated that there was still no defined use for the building, Murphey responded, “You handled that well, Ray,” to which Cook answered, “Well, what are you going to do?”
Voters at a Special Town Meeting in 2019 narrowly approved a $1.85 million restoration project for the 121-year-old landmark — with the funding request approved by just one vote — cast by the moderator.
A majority of the Finance Committee, among others voters, did not support the proposal, claiming it was not in the town’s best financial interest.
A lack of a defined use for the restored building was among the concerns cited. Funding through grants and donations was preferable to borrowing against future Community Preservation Act money, committee members said.
Restoration of the classic Gothic Revival-style brick edifice is being funded with what was at the time 15% in CPA reserves and 85% borrowing against future CPA revenues spread out over 20 years.
A bonding requirement that the building maintain spaces open to “public access,” coupled by a lack of on-site parking, severely limits potential uses, the committee stated at the Special Town Meeting in 2019.
The property — also known as the Carr Post or American Legion Hall — was originally constructed as a Civil War memorial in 1900. The hall, listed on the National Registry of Historic Places since 2016, served as a library for 12 years and then as a meeting space for military veterans and other community organizations for many years.
About seven West Newbury soldiers died during “The War Between the States” and several died afterward of injuries suffered during the war. Approximately 250 Civil War veterans are buried in cemeteries around town.
Voters accepted the property as a gift in 2015 and agreed to spend $99,000 in CPA money to stabilize it. The first phase of critical repairs was completed but follow-up work was not, causing major deterioration to the masonry.
At the annual Town Meeting last spring, voters approved $85,000 for debt service for the renovation project.
The Finance Committee was criticized for voting 3-2 against recommending the spending. Residents Kevin Bowe and Stephen Swallow stressed that voters obligated the town to pay this bill when they approved the spending in 2019. To recommend otherwise was fiscally irresponsible and obstructionist, they argued.
The committee’s rationale was that it still believed there were other “more pressing current and future projects” that would put CPA money to better use.
The Planning Board will likely next discuss the project at a meeting March 16.
Board members continued a public hearing to March 2 for a proposal for 519 Main St. to subdivide a building lot into four building lots for eight units. They endorsed an “approval not required” subdivision plan to reconfigure four lots into three at 62, 64, 70 and 74 Bridge St.
Wendy Reed recused herself because she lives across the street from the properties.
