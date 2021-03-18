WEST NEWBURY — Residents are urged to continue accessing the town services they need via phone and email whenever possible, Town Manager Angus Jennings told selectmen this week. For services that cannot be handled virtually, appointments for in-person help are available.
Jennings said his office has not had any correspondence about why the 1910 Town Office Building remains closed to the public. He has heard a small number of complaints from people questioning whether the library’s curbside service is meeting all its patrons’ needs. Decisions about reopening the library are to be made by its board of trustees, he noted.
Local organizations plan to schedule more outdoor programs as town officials continue to take a cautious approach to reopening with an eye toward maintaining a secure workspace for municipal employees as the state’s vaccine program continues to roll out.
“Hopefully, we’ll get to the point where most people are vaccinated — including our staff,” Jennings said.
He called West Newbury’s participation in a regional vaccination program a “tremendous success.”
West Newbury is one of the nine communities in the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative — a partnership made up of local fire department personnel and public health teams — along with many medical and nonmedical volunteers.
The group provided 2,000 vaccinations last weekend at clinics in Amesbury. Additional clinics will likely be offered each weekend with specific times set aside on March 20 and March 27 for educators and child care workers.
Jennings expects the Federal Emergency Management Agency will eventually fully reimburse the town for its COVID-19 expenses.
In other business, selectmen took a brief look at the $16.8 million budget Jennings is proposing for the upcoming fiscal year. It represents a 3.4% overall increase, with the hike in "nonschool" expenses limited to 1.5%.
He explained that a 5% overall increase for education is offset by an article requesting the use of $397,325 in school stabilization funding to cover the debt service payment for the Pentucket Regional Middle/High School under construction.
“If that article were to fail, or the amount to change from what the selectmen are proposing, the operating budget would need to be adjusted accordingly," he said.
Selectmen discussed the upcoming annual Town Meeting with Town Moderator KC Swallow and the possibility of using a consent agenda for some requests.
With 28 warrant articles listed on a draft of the annual warrant and 15 on a draft of the special warrant, Swallow’s suggestion would help to streamline and expedite the session. The meeting on May 22 is to be held outdoors for the second year in a row.
Swallow said there has been a lot of discussion among town moderators across the state about using consent agendas since the start of the pandemic to keep the meetings as brief as possible.
“Anything you can do to speed things up is a worthwhile thing,” she said, noting that “the towns that use it have no trouble with it.”
The practice would allow for routine articles that typically do not generate discussion at the meeting to be grouped and approved under one motion — rather than filing separate motions and obtaining recommendations from the Finance Committee for each one.
If just one voter objects at the meeting to having a particular request included on the consent agenda, that request is removed and added back as a regular warrant article — with no vote needed to do so, she said.
“We don’t discuss that — it's just gone,” Swallow said, adding that she would double-check to make sure that is really the case. Since voters do not want to spend all day at town meetings, Swallow thinks this approach has a good chance of being well-received.
“And if it's not, we don’t do it anymore,” she said.
Selectmen plan to discuss which articles should be included on a consent agenda at their meeting March 29.
At Selectman Rick Parker's request, a discussion on changing the name from Board of Selectmen to Select Board will also appear on the agenda for that meeting.
