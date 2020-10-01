WEST NEWBURY – The town's Cultural Council announced that funding proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs are due Nov. 16.
These grants can fund a variety of artistic projects and activities in West Newbury — including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, school performances, workshops and lectures, according to council spokesperson Alyson Tedeschi.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the council encourages applicants to consider delivering their programs virtually.
The council is part of a network of 329 local cultural councils serving all 351 communities in the commonwealth. The program funds thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences and humanities each year.
The Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, which then allocates money to each community.
While the total amount of funding available will depend on the Mass Cultural Council’s fiscal 2021 state budget appropriation, the West Newbury council distributed just over $5,000 in grants last year.
Previously funded projects include GAR Memorial Library programs, the Audubon Spring Bird Stroll at Mill Pond, the Pentucket Arts Foundation's A Cappella Night, the Salisbury Art Stroll, the Outdoor Sculpture at Maudslay exhibit and the Byfield Arts Center.
For local guidelines and more information on the West Newbury Cultural Council, contact Tedeschi at 978-270-9663 or atedeschi@comcast.net. Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available at www.mass-culture.org.
For specific information about COVID-19-related considerations, visit https://massculturalcouncil.org/covid-19-resources/guidance-for-local-cultural-councils-and-their-grantees-in-response-to-covid-19/.
