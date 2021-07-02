WEST NEWBURY – Democrats in West Newbury will hold their annual caucus to elect representatives to the Massachusetts Democratic Party’s convention at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, via Zoom.
All registered Democrats in the town are eligible to participate. The caucus link will open for registration at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the chair, Jim Sperelakis, will welcome all and the vote will take place at approximately 7:15 p.m. The Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/2057368783?pwd=R3I2ajFhakppUXFrTHlTRHlZQU5CUT09
For more information, contact Sperelakis at 978-479-6372, Jim.Sperelakis@dsm.com, Secretary Pat Skibbee 978-502-4782 or by email at Patricia.Skibbee@verizon.net.
