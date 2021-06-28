WEST NEWBURY — Democrats in town will hold their annual caucus July 7 to elect representatives to the Massachusetts Democratic Party’s convention.
The convention will be held Sept. 25 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The West Newbury caucus will be held via Zoom
All registered Democrats in town are eligible to participate and are invited to attend. The caucus link will open for registration at 6:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m., the chair will welcome all and the vote will take place at approximately 7:15 p.m.
The caucus will elect two delegates and an alternate. Chair Jim Sperelakis will also attend the September convention.
Those not elected as delegates or alternates and who meet the qualifications may apply to be add-on delegates in the categories of youth, minority or people with disabilities.
For more information, contact Sperelakis at 978-479-6372 (Jim.Sperelakis@dsm.com) or Secretary Pat Skibbee at 978-502-4782 (Patricia.Skibbee@verizon.net).
The Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/2057368783?pwd=R3I2ajFhakppUXFrTHlTRHlZQU5CUT09.
