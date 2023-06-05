WEST NEWBURY — Local registered Democrats will hold their annual caucus to elect delegates to the state Democratic Convention on June 21 at the Town Offices Annex, 381 Main St.
All registered Democrats from West Newbury are eligible to participate, vote and attend.
West Newbury will elect four delegates – gender balanced – and four alternates. The committee chairperson will also attend.
Adults and preregistered Democrats ages 16 to 18 are eligible to run for a delegate seat. Those not elected as delegates or alternates but who would like to attend may apply to be “add-on delegates” in the categories of youth, minority, LGBTQ+ and disabled.
Registration and attendance will begin at 6:30 p.m. A precaucus introductory meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The formal caucus will begin at 7:15 p.m. Late arrivals cannot be admitted.
The state convention will be held Sept. 23 at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.
West Newbury Democratic Town Committee Chairperson David Belsky can be reached at wnbydems@gmail.org. Committee secretary Pat Skibbee can be reached at 978-502-4782 or patricia.skibbee@verizon.net.
