WEST NEWBURY — Despite a narrow victory at the polls in Monday’s town election, incumbent Richard “Dick” Cushing has not changed his mind about stepping away from his seat on the Board of Water Commissioners.
Only 239 of the town’s approximately 3,450 voters cast a ballot at the polling place in the Town Annex on Tuesday. Although the 74-year-old announced in April that he was dropping out of the race for another three-year term due to unexpected health concerns, he still garnered 110 votes to opponent Jack Duggan’s 102 votes.
Cushing’s verbal decision to step down came after the deadline for candidates to formally remove their names from the ballot. He submitted his decision to turn down the post to Town Clerk Jim Blatchford in writing the day after the election.
Cushing credits his son, Evan, 34, for helping him to make the decision.
“We talked and between the two of us, we decided it was best for me and for my family,” he said. Cushing stressed his hope that the board will continue its search to find quality, affordable water and will keep supporting high caliber employees for the department. Cushing believes it is critical that
Water Commissioners have a say in the search for whomever is selected to replace Water Superintendent Michael Gootee. Gootee plans to retire this fall.
Duggan said on Tuesday that he would accept the position via appointment if it were offered. A resident since 1996, Duggan is an associate dean of the School of Science and Technology at Endicott College in Beverly and a state registered environmental engineer who has worked in the environmental field for 39 years.
Elsewhere on the annual ballot, Tom Flaherty says he was surprised as anyone to learn that he had received three write-in votes for an open seat on the Park and Recreation Commission — a board he recently stepped down from after numerous years of service.
When asked if he would accept the position, Flaherty responded, “Probably not.” But he was quick to say that his heart is always with the West Newbury Park and Recreation Commission, so “if it helped — while we find a permanent solution — maybe.”
Other election winners include Rick Parker, Select Board; Dena Trotta, Pentucket Regional School Committee; Deborah Hamilton, Planning Board; Loretta Harrigan, Board of Assessors; Thomas Fahey, Board of Health; Robin Shively, constable; and Board of Library Trustees: Ashley Adams, Laura Collins, Fredric Chanania and Marcia Sellos-Moura.
A ballot question to determine whether voters want to eliminate the excise tax on any nonexempt farm machinery, farm equipment, farm animals and fowl passed by a tally of 182-47.
