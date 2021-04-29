West Newbury election slated Tuesday

WEST NEWBURY — Voters head to the polls Tuesday to fill 15 municipal positions, including a three-year spot on the Select Board now held by Glenn Kemper. Bridge Street resident Wendy Reed is running unopposed to fill the seat Kemper has held for 15 years.
The five-term selectman announced in January he would not seek reelection this spring; Reed pulled nomination papers the following day.
Kemper helped steer West Newbury through many highs and lows during his tenure in office. But when pushed to pick the accomplishment for which he is most proud, he said, "Being part of appointing the first woman police chief in Essex County.”
Chief Lisa Holmes, who retired in 2015, was appointed by Kemper and fellow selectmen in 2007.
Kemper was asked recently how he intends to spend his free time once he no longer sits on the board. “I’m not sure yet because it really hasn't sunk in,” he responded.
“Commitment, integrity, and experience” are the qualities Reed will bring to the leadership position, according to her website, www.reedforwn.com.
She holds a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry from the University of New Hampshire and completed graduate level environmental engineering coursework at Worcester Polytech, UNH and UMass Lowell. She works in the environmental, health and safety field.
Reed cites several top priorities she hopes to tackle for the town, including the need for a common vision among boards, committees, commissions, staff and residents.
Reed said she will work for more affordable housing and find ways to provide taxpayers relief from the town's high tax burden.
She wants to protect West Newbury’s rural character by preserving or partnering in the purchase of “as much farmland and open space as possible”; and to preserve the quality of education offered by the Pentucket Regional School District while limiting budget increases when viable.
Reed said the board needs to establish plans and policies around remote work, public access to town services and municipal operations to better aid in the response “to the next crisis facing our town.”
Reed, a prolific municipal volunteer in her 25 years living in town, has served — or is still serving — on the Board of Water Commissioners, Conservation Commission, Community Preservation Committee, Open Space Committee and Open Space and Recreation Plan Subcommittee, Board of Library Trustees, Planning Board and the Climate Change Resiliency Committee — previously called the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Working Group. Reed said she would resign from all other positions if elected Tuesday.
The only contested race on the ballot is between incumbent Jennifer Poliseno and Walt Burmeister for a three-year term on the Board of Assessors.
There is an open seat for a park and recreation commissioner. Incumbent Wendy Willis, who missed the deadline to file her nomination papers, said she will run a write-in campaign.
Other residents seeking office are: Ray Cook (five years) and Jake Cormier (one year), Planning Board; Bob Janes, Board of Health; Marie Felzani, School Committee; Kathleen “KC'' Swallow, town moderator; Larry Corcoran, water commissioner; Brian Richard, constable; Amy Custance, Thomas Salvo and Paula Breger, library trustees; and Richard Miller (five years) and Marjorie Peterson, (four years), Housing Authority. All seats are for three-year terms unless otherwise indicated.
Voting takes place in the Town Annex, behind the 1910 Building, 381 Main St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.