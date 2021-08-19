WEST NEWBURY — The benefits of establishing an affordable housing trust in town were explored at a virtual forum hosted by the Planning Board on Tuesday.
Shelly Goehring of the Massachusetts Housing Partnership spoke with board members and residents about how housing trusts can work, and what steps she recommends taking if town officials decide to move forward with this initiative.
At the end of Goehring’s presentation, the board agreed the topic was worth pursuing further.
“We've got to keep this on the agenda,” said board member Ray Cook. Chair Tim Cronin agreed, saying he was not aware of the flexibility these trusts have.
The Massachusetts Housing Partnership, established in 1985, works with communities to create policy and financing solutions to provide affordable homes.
The partnership has offered technical assistance on 40B programs to communities; $1 billion in loans for more than 22,000 housing units; first-time homebuyer assistance and affordable rentals; and a data base for effective policy creation.
Goehring said a municipal affordable housing trust not only helps to address a town’s housing needs but also support local control of housing initiatives, buying and selling property in a timely fashion without requiring a town meeting vote and collecting money from a variety of sources to fund its mission.
The trust would be run by a local board of trustees with at least five members, including one person from the Select Board.
Goehring said the trust acts as “an instrument of town government."
Even the smallest communities are seeking ways to create affordable units and investing local money to support them, she noted. Of the 120 communities across the state with housing trusts, 80% have also adopted the Community Preservation Act property tax surcharge — a local funding source used in part for affordable housing.
When setting up a housing trust fund account, trustees would also consider other resources such as payments in lieu of taxes, cell phone tower lease payments and tax overrides.
A majority vote at a town meeting establishes the trust, but Goehring recommends first discussing whether to approve the state statute as written or to create a local bylaw more specific to West Newbury’s needs. Once voters approve, it must be submitted to the state attorney general's office within 30 days.
Goehring stressed the need for planning and organization to ensure a housing trust’s success. The trustees would need to decide what they want to accomplish, determine the town’s housing needs, set priorities and develop benchmarks, she advised.
Once housing needs are identified, the board can set goals to meet them. But Goehring urged the all-volunteer board to be realistic about its work capacity.
“Instead of doing everything sloppy, focus on doing a few things well,” she suggested, emphasizing “it really takes teamwork.”
She also recommended budgeting for some administrative staffing because a typical municipal staff is usually unable to take on the additional role. The makeup of the trust is critical, board members agreed.
"It’s a matter of having that core group of individuals," Cronin said.
Goehring proposed reviewing the condition of local infrastructure and the resources these spaces offer.
Many communities have had success repurposing properties — such as 25 family rental units at the Shoe Shop Place in Middleborough; 42 family rental units at Stevens Corner in North Andover; 38 age-restricted rentals in a Swampscott school building; and 10 senior citizen rental units developed on surplus church property in Goshen.
For more on the web: mhp.net.
