WEST NEWBURY — Town officials are extending all COVID-19-related restrictions, protocols and exemptions placed on municipal government and town properties indefinitely.
At a meeting held remotely Wednesday, selectmen voted unanimously to push past deadlines they set for limiting access to the 1910 Town Office Building; as well as for having nonessential employees work from home; and for encouraging boards and committees to hold meetings remotely.
Restrictions limiting use of municipal buildings and properties will also stay in place for now. Deadlines for all these items were set to expire within the next few days.
Town Manager Angus Jennings will review weekly the status of the global pandemic and its impact locally and convey any changes or updates to selectmen as needed to assist them in deciding when to lift restrictions and resume business as usual.
Jennings reported that the process of remote working for municipal employees is underway, with department heads assigning work and determining which tasks are essential for the operation of government during this critical time.
Some employees are still waiting for the tools needed to work remotely, he noted. He plans to have employees sign a short-term telecommuting agreement to clarify the process and expectations. Fees for late payments on municipal bills will continue to be waived, selectmen agreed.
The town’s basketball courts, playgrounds and play structures will continue to be closed until further notice. There was a brief discussion on whether children and others should be allowed to use the municipal playing fields for games such as soccer or lacrosse, but ultimately it was agreed that group activities should not be encouraged at this time.
“If it’s a sport and they’re touching the same object with their hands — that is probably not a good thing,” said Selectman Rick Parker. “We definitely don’t want kids on the fields tossing a ball around.”
Town parks and trails remain open, and residents are invited to continue using public open spaces as long as they are in groups of 10 or fewer and practicing guidelines for social distancing and good respiratory hygiene. Passive recreation such as running, hiking, walking a dog and biking are OK.
“I would say that would be the safest way to go about it,” Health Agent Paul Sevigny said, just prior to selectmen voting on the motion.
Selectmen briefly discussed the likely postponement of the annual Town Meeting on April 27 and the annual town election May 4.
Jennings said they are waiting for the adoption of state legislation allowing communities to make the adjustment. Town Clerk/Counsel Michael McCarron noted that in the past, a Town Meeting was postponed due to a hurricane emergency. The topic is slated for further discussion at next week’s selectmen meeting.
Selectmen Chairman David Archibald concluded the session by thanking everyone in the community for their extra efforts during this prolonged emergency.
“I think we’re doing a good job,” he said.
Also participating in the remote session were Police Chief Jeff Durand, Emergency Management Director Lee Ann Delp, Chief Assessor Meredith Stone, Town Accountant Stephanie Frontiera and Assistant to the Town Manager Jenny Walsh.
Members of the public were invited to call in and listen to the meeting via the web host service, GoToMeeting. A time for public comments or questions was allowed toward the end.
Selectmen began the afternoon meeting with an executive session to discuss contract negotiations, union personnel matters during a declared emergency, and review of an opinion from outside counsel.
The board meets next on March 30. Instructions for how residents can participate remotely appear on the selectmen’s agenda, found at www.wnewbury.org.
