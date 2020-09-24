WEST NEWBURY — With unpredictability continuing during the global pandemic, town officials came to an agreement with the police union to extend its current contract rather than enter into full negotiations to secure another three-year agreement.
Execution of the extension, which runs through June, was announced earlier this month.
“The one-year agreement was due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty associated with future years' budgeting,” Town Manager Angus Jennings said.
The agreement, signed Aug. 3, provides police officers a 2% cost-of-living increase for fiscal 2021.
As long as the officer is qualified by the Police Academy, the rate for the first 12 months of full-time service rose from $27.02 to $27.57 per hour for the fourth year of the current police contract; the rate for the second 12 months increases from $28.82 to $29.40; and the increase for “all other employees” goes from $33.48 to $34.15.
Outside police details jumped from $52 to $55 per hour. Weekend and holiday details are charged at a rate of 1.5, except for municipal and school events.
The deadline to notify police about canceling the need for a nonmunicipal detail was pushed back from half an hour before the event to two hours prior.
Otherwise, the officer is entitled to four hours of pay regardless of the number of hours worked. For details that extend any amount over four hours, the patrolman gets paid for eight hours; and details that last more than eight hours are paid at time and a half the standard rate.
“It also addresses increased health insurance costs according to changes in Teamsters plan costs” Jennings noted.
The extended agreement opens by noting the state’s declaration of emergency March 10 and the economic disruption it caused “to all facets of government.”
It stresses the “considerable uncertainty” the pandemic is causing for municipal finances, and suggests this fiscal vagary will likely “continue well into fiscal year 2021.”
