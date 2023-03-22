WEST NEWBURY — Leading up to Town Meeting next month, the Capital Improvements Committee has unveiled its annual spending priority rankings and topping the list is a substantial money request for the Water Department.
As its highest priority, the committee ranked spending $625,000 to allow the department to preorder water main piping and related hardware for a project on Church and Prospect streets; as well as engineering for the bid job, and the rental of staging for storage of materials.
But last week, the Select Board unanimously agreed to tap funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act for this stage of the water main replacement project.
ARPA funding is solely under the Select Board’s oversight and does not need Town Meeting approval. Instead, the board will seek voters’ approval at Town Meeting on April 24 to fund the remainder of the water main replacement. The borrowing authorization will be up to $2.5 million, Town Manager Angus Jennings confirmed.
If voters agree to take on the debt, the project is scheduled to go out to bid next winter, with the contractor breaking ground in 2024. Town officials will not spend the authorized ARPA money until the total project is funded through a debt authorization warrant article.
“This will eliminate any risk of the town spending ARPA monies on a project that doesn’t end up getting built,” Jennings said.
The balance in the ARPA account is $1,409,046, with nearly $775,000 unencumbered, Jennings added.
The water main project calls for replacing 7,700 linear feet of 6-inch water main with 8-inch piping. The new line would increase water pressure for firefighting and ease water flow restriction from buildup in the pipe, the committee noted in its report.
“Purchasing the pipe avoids a contractor markup and broadens the pool of project bidders as the contractor would not have to front the cost for the materials,” the report states, adding that buying pipe before the bidding process helps to the minimize lengthy lead times experienced in obtaining materials and the time limitations on bids. A separate bid process is needed for installation labor once the pipe is obtained.
The committee’s second priority is $117,000 to purchase a Ford F-350 pickup truck with safety equipment for the West Newbury Fire Department to serve as an emergency medical service vehicle and for off-road firefighting.
A request for $100,000 to replace a broken HVAC unit in the Page Elementary School main office and entry ranked as the third-highest priority. It would provide heat and cooling – and in some cases air circulation – to about 2,000 to 3,000 square feet of space at the school.
The fourth-ranked request is $172,000 for a Bombardier sidewalk snow-clearing plow to replace the town’s 15-year-old sidewalk plow. Select Board Chairperson David Archibald said it is “a lot of money” to spend for a town with only one sidewalk.
Select Board member Rick Parker, a liaison to the committee, agreed.
“It’s no question that it’s a fair amount of money and is only used three or four times a year,” Parker said.
Still, he contended the current plow does not adequately do the job and is a maintenance liability for the town. The proposed model performs better in varying conditions, Parker said, emphasizing, “We need to be able to clear the sidewalks.”
The panel plans to urge voters to increase the town’s annual stabilization account contribution from $500,000 to $600,000.
“While funding of the town’s stabilization account will not always match the projected capital asset replacement costs,” the report states, “the committee feels strongly, as always, that the stabilization fund should strive to be sufficient to address the town’s capital needs.”
The town’s budget for fiscal 2024 is projected to increase by about $727,000 – or 4.2% more than this year; but townside spending is likely to slightly decrease by about $40,000 – or 0.5%.
The slight drop is a reflection of recent budgeting adjustments for employee health insurance, recreation, the Council on Aging, the Police Department, veterans benefits and the stabilization account.
It also reflects a 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment that the Select Board proposes for nonunion employees in fiscal 2024. Jennings does not receive the increase.
But Jennings is still awaiting several key pieces of the overall budgeting picture to fall into place as he and his team work to prepare the spending document for voters to review at Town Meeting.
“These numbers can change – and some likely will change,” he said.
One significant impact on West Newbury’s overall operating budget is the portion of spending allocated for the Pentucket Regional School District.
School spending in the budget – which covers Pentucket as well as Whittier Vocational Technical High School and Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School – is proposed to increase by about 8.5% for fiscal 2024.
