WEST NEWBURY — The Open Space Committee’s Fall Trail Hike promises to be more than a pleasant walk in the autumn air on a weekend afternoon.
The hike, slated for Sunday at 1 p.m., focuses on River Road Reservation – a newly acquired 31-acre town trail that will eventually be developed to provide public access to the Merrimack River.
A nearly milelong, double loop trail completed in December winds through these 31 acres of woodlands that include stone walls, a birch grove and the Coffin Stream, which comprises its western border.
Committee member Carol Decker classifies the trek as an “easy hike” that winds gracefully through a stand of paper birch trees. Hikers who venture onto the .96-mile, double loop trail will see stone walls and gentle rises. They will be encouraged to listen for birds that may be feeding on the birch seeds.
“This part of the Merrimack River is a great area for bald eagles – and who knows, we may get to see one fly over,” said Decker, a former director of Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary and a lifelong bird lover.
Adding to the trail’s mystique and appeal, artifacts from Indigenous peoples have been found here. River Road runs along the Merrimack River where Indigenous people lived and fished. Bald eagles perch, fish and soar along this stretch of the river, according to organizers.
To that end, West Newbury Wild and Native is collaborating to educate hikers about the invasion of invasive species in the area, and historian Kristine Malpica will share the history of the Native Americans who once lived on the land and fished in the nearby waters. The trail includes the freshwater Coffin Stream, where Indigenous people likely camped for centuries during the warm weather months, Malpica noted.
“It’s very exciting to have such an expert come to speak about the Coffin Stream Assemblage and the people who lived in this area for over 3,000 years,” said Carol Decker, who serves on both the Open Space Committee and West Newbury Wild and Native.
The Coffin Stream Assemblage is a compilation of archaeological artifacts discovered locally in the early 1900s that are now part of the collection at the Davistown Museum in Maine.
“My research includes the area of West Newbury which used to be part of Newbury and before that was deeded by the Pawtucket Sagamore Masconomet to John Winthrop Jr. in 1638 as part of the deed to Agawam. This area near Coffin Stream, River Road and Indian River was where the Pawtucket people fished, farmed, hunted, and cultivated wild rice, which still grows along the banks of the Indian and Merrimack Rivers today,” Malpica said, noting that the Abenaki word for the Merrimack River is “Molodemak.”
With a master’s degree in history from UMass.-Boston, Malpica worked with the local Historical Commission and other residents to rewrite interpretive historical signs about Native American and Colonial relations. She is also a researcher for the Upstander Project, which supports documentary films on Indigenous history and contemporary issues.
In addition to her work in West Newbury, Malpica is collaborating with the City of Newburyport and Native American representatives to create an Indigenous peoples place interpretive site near the city’s waterfront to honor native peoples past, present and future. As director of Imagine Studios, she is partnering with the Unitarian Church in Newburyport and Indigenous and local groups to organize Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 8. She is also planning a talk at the Custom House Museum on Nov. 4 on Native American and Colonial relations along the Molodemak River.
As part of West Newbury Wild and Native, Decker is also an expert on invasive species.
“Invasive plants that have been brought in from other countries – either on purpose or by mistake – cause ecological damage,” Decker said.
Over the summer, the town hired two college interns to map several invasive species – primarily at the Mill Pond Recreation Area. The students were trained by Decker along with Patricia Reeser of the Open Space Committee, Nancy Pau of West Newbury Wild and Native and Conservation Agent Michelle Greene.
They used a web based mapping tool known as Early Detection & Distribution Mapping System. It can be used to document the distribution of invasive species across the U.S. and help identify signs of new infestations. The most prolific were Oriental bittersweet, multi flora rose and bush honeysuckle. Japanese knotwood was observed the most in close proximity to the roadways.
Anyone interested in participating in the hike should meet at the end of Coffin Street at 1 p.m. The hike is free, with parking available near where the group is gathering on Coffin Street.
