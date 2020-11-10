WEST NEWBURY — A River Meadow Drive father avoided jail time Monday after admitting in Newburyport District Court that a judge could find him guilty of hitting his 8-year-old son in the face, just before dropping him off at school in January.
Michael Sullivan, 47, was charged Jan. 31 with assault and battery on a family/household member and arraigned days later in the same courthouse.
Appearing via videoconference, Sullivan admitted to sufficient facts and saw the case against him continued without a finding for a year. During that time Sullivan must stay out of trouble with the law, must not abuse any family members, must comply with all Department of Children and Families orders, and keep seeing a counselor and pay $300 in fees and fines.
Should Sullivan comply with all those conditions, the charge against him will be dropped after a year.
During Monday's plea deal, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Judge Allen Swan the 8-year-old tried to defend himself but was not "quick enough" to stop the blow across his face.
According to a report, Officer Michael Dwyer responded to the town's elementary school around 10:30 a.m. that day, after the victim told a teacher his father punched him in the face before arriving at school. The teacher told Dwyer that the boy had a "light purple reddish mark about the size of a nickel on his right cheek," Dwyer wrote in his report.
Dwyer was in the room when a DCF representative and a school official interviewed the boy.
"I observed the injury to (the victim's) face. It was small in size, red and consistent with the shape and size of a knuckle," Dwyer wrote in his report.
The same officials and Dwyer went to Sullivan's home to ask him questions. Sullivan admitted he was "struggling to manage his son on the way out of the house this morning." He also admitted to slapping his son across the face.
A few minutes later, Dwyer arrested Sullivan and brought him to the West Newbury police station for booking.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
